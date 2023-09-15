Pastor removed from school board after autism 'demonic' remarks

An American pastor has been fired from a local school board and has been criticized after a sermon he gave in which he claimed that autism in children is the result of demonic forces inside them, an expose from the Independent has revealed.

The pastor, Rick Morrow, preaches at the Beulah Church in Missouri and live-streamed the sermon, which was watched 114,000 times.

“I know a minister who has seen lots of kids that are autistic, that he cast that demon out, and they were healed, and then he had to pray and their brain was rewired and they were fixed,” he says during his speech.

Morrow claimed that a demonic source for autism is a preferable explanation to the inherent diversity of human beings. “If it’s not demonic, then we have to say God made them that way, like that’s the only other explanation,” he asserted.

The following week the pastor addressed the issue again, reaffirming his views and clarifying that when calling autism demonic he meant “the presence of evil”, rather than anything less palatable. Statuette of the Demon Pazuzu, Neo-Assyrian period, 934-610 BC, bronze. Musée du Louvre, Department of Near Eastern Antiquities, Paris (credit: PHGCOM/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Pushback from the congregation

The comments section was unforgiving of his take. “This preaching is far from Christian,” one user wrote. Another, a mother, promised to stop attending Morrow’s church services.

A petition was established via Change.org to have Mr. Morrow removed from the local school board where he served. It later emerged that he had submitted his resignation when the controversy became public.