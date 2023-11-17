US Congressmen call for weekend of prayer for people of Israel

Leading members of the American Congress introduced a bipartisan House Resolution on Friday, calling on Congress to proclaim November 17, 2023, through November 19, 2023, a weekend of prayer and reflection for the people of Israel.

The resolution was led by Representatives Doug Lamborn (Col.-05), Brad Schneider (Ill.-10), and Chris Smith (New Jersey-10) - three of the four co-chairs of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.

The caucus is coordinated by the Israel Allies Foundation, which works to educate and empower pro-Israel, faith-based legislators worldwide who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders.

Lamborn hails unity in prayer for Israel

"As co-chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, I and other members from both sides of the aisle are united in our call for Americans to pray for the people of Israel and the safe return of all the hostages," Lamborn said. "I want to thank every American this weekend who will be standing in prayer for Israel in synagogues, churches, and places of worship across the country."

The resolution outlines the "unprovoked, premeditated, and barbaric attack carried out by the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas." This assault resulted in the loss of 1,200 lives and 240 Israelis and foreign nationals being taken hostage by Hamas and brought into Gaza. Israel and American flags are flown near the U.S. Capitol during a rally in support of Israel and protest against antisemitism on the National Mall in Washington, November 14, 2023. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Among those dead are at least 33 Americans. There are also at least 10 American hostages.

The resolution likewise stresses how Hamas's use of civilians as human shields has led to a tragic loss of life among Palestinians.

The co-chairs said Israel and America are tied together by their shared Abrahamic faith. Moreover, the United States has a history of calling for prayer in critical times, explained Israel Allies Foundation US Director Jordanna McMillan. The caucus leaders called for a weekend of worship so that Jews could pray on Saturday and Christians on Sunday.