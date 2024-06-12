Majority of American Christians believe Israel's right to biblical borders, survey finds

Sixty-two percent of American Christians agreed that Israel’s right to the land extends to the biblical borders, highlighting significant support for the nation’s territorial claims based on religious texts. The study, conducted between March 8 and March 14, 2024, and published at the beginning of the month sheds light on the nuanced perspectives within different Christian denominations.

The survey, which included 2,033 American Christian adults, found notable differences in beliefs among evangelicals, mainline Protestants, and Catholics regarding the biblical borders of Israel.

Among evangelicals, 69 percent agreed that Israel’s right to the land extends to the biblical borders, reflecting the highest level of support among the denominations surveyed. Mainline Protestants showed a slightly lower agreement rate at 52 percent, while 56 percent of Catholics concurred with this perspective.

This survey also delved into broader beliefs about the Abrahamic Covenant, with 48 percent of all respondents believing that God's covenant with the Jewish people remains intact. The breakdown showed that 58 percent of evangelicals, 44 percent of mainline Protestants, and 38 percent of Catholics hold this belief.

In addition to views on biblical borders, the survey explored attitudes towards Israel’s actions in recent conflicts.

Views towards Israel's actions in recent conflicts

Forty-five percent of respondents see Israel's response to the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas as mostly justified.

The survey also highlighted that 40 percent of American Christians support Israel over the Palestinians in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Evangelicals again showed the highest level of support at 47 percent, with mainline Protestants and Catholics at 42 percent and 32 percent, respectively. Furthermore, 71 percent of respondents indicated that their religious beliefs have little impact on their views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with 62 percent of evangelicals, 72 percent of mainline Protestants, and 79 percent of Catholics expressing this sentiment.