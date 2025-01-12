A series of sugar-free and dairy-free protein bars

The JO-MO brand is currently launching a series of protein bars that are sugar-free, dairy-free, low in available carbohydrates, and certified kosher.

The series includes three types of bars in different flavors, available as single bars (60 grams) containing 20 grams of high-quality protein (soy), with a crunchy texture and exceptional taste: a protein bar with hazelnut butter and hazelnut pieces, a protein bar in milk chocolate and hazelnut flavor, and a protein bar with peanut butter and cocoa nibs. Additionally, the bars contain a large amount of dietary fiber, contributing to a feeling of fullness.

Each bar contains up to 2.1 grams of available carbohydrates, less than 0.5 grams of sugar, sweetened with natural, non-sugar sources, including stevia and monk fruit, without maltitol or artificial sweeteners, and with a low glycemic value.

The protein bars are suitable for those avoiding sugar, diabetics and pre-diabetics, individuals avoiding dairy for health or ethical reasons, vegans, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, those seeking health foods, anyone avoiding lactose and dairy, those on a ketogenic diet, and anyone looking to increase their protein intake.

The JO-MO brand is manufactured in a factory in Israel.

Price: NIS 14.90

Where: Stores and supermarkets