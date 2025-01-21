The company providing mental support to reservists receives recognition

"We are excited and proud to take part in the Dangoor Health-Tech Academy and explore opportunities for collaboration with the British healthcare system, particularly with the NHS, which is one of the leading systems in the world," said Alex Frenkel, co-founder and CEO of Kai.ai.

Kai.ai provides 24/7 online emotional support accessible from anywhere via WhatsApp, combined with professional physical monitoring led by clinical psychologist Professor Anat Shoshani. To date, the system has assisted a quarter of a million people worldwide, and two studies published in 2022 demonstrated significant improvement in the emotional well-being of those who used it.

Frenkel stated: "At Kai.ai, we focus on developing mental support solutions that combine artificial intelligence and personal guidance to provide effective and personalized responses to individuals’ mental health challenges during times of crisis, stress, and uncertainty. In Israel, Kai.ai assists thousands of reservists and their partners, as well as victims of October 7, in coping with the mental challenges imposed on them by the war. This is achieved through a unique solution that integrates AI technology with personal guidance from experienced therapists."

Personalized Mental Health Support

Additionally, the company integrates an operating system (OS) in clinics to provide higher-quality treatment to a larger number of patients. For healthcare teams, the company’s system streamlines the treatment lifecycle through smart triage, actionable insights, progress tracking, and more. Kai.ai’s solution enables the provision of personalized mental health support during critical times and helps improve the ability to cope with complex realities.

The academy, initiated by the Dangoor Foundation in partnership with the UK-Israel Tech Hub at the British Embassy in Israel and led by Ronit Applebaum, health innovation leader at the UK-Israel Tech Hub, connects pioneering Israeli technologies with partners in the British healthcare system.

The Dangoor Health-Tech Academy promotes the development and adoption of revolutionary technologies in the UK to improve patient care. Through this initiative, Israeli startups gain critical insights into the UK healthcare system and the NHS, explore collaborations with British healthcare organizations, bridge gaps, and foster beneficial partnerships.