When Andrew Sullivan looks at the number of Jews who have won the Nobel Prize, he thinks “there’s something there.”

Ben Smith interviewed the influential conservative writer for a New York Times article that hones in on Sullivan’s views on race and IQ — specifically a 1994 edition of the New Republic that Sullivan edited titled “Race and I.Q.,” which critics bring up to this day.

Smith describes how Sullivan, who did not write an article for the “Race and I.Q.” package, is still “frustrated by the most extreme claims that biology has no connection to our lives.” Then Smith, who is Jewish, asks Sullivan, a famously conflicted gay Catholic, to clarify his views on the issue.

He’d be equally open to the view, I suggested, that data exploring genetics and its connection to intelligence would find that Black people are on average smarter than other groups.

“It could be, although the evidence is not trending in that direction as far as I pay attention to it. But I don’t much,” he said. (He later told me he’s “open-minded” on the issue and thinks it’s “premature” to weigh the data.)

“I barely write about this,” he went on. “It’s not something I’m obsessed with.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

But he also can’t quite stop himself, even as I sat there wishing he would. “Let’s say Jews. I mean, just look at the Nobel Prize. I’m just saying — there’s something there, I think. And I’m not sure what it is, but I’m just not prepared to accept the whole thing is over.”