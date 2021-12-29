Iran, Hamas top Simon Wiesenthal Center's antisemitism 2021 top ten list

Iran, Hamas and the BBC topped the Simon Wiesenthal Center's (SWC) Global Antisemitism 2021 Top Ten list published on Tuesday.

The top three were followed by anti-vax conspiracy theorists, the Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP) group, social media giants, Germany, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Sunrise movement, the president of the University of Southern California and Unilever.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"There is no greater existential threat to the Jewish people than the growing nuclear threat from the antisemitic, Holocaust-denying, terrorist-sponsoring, human rights-abusing Iranian regime," wrote the SWC in the list. The list referred to a bill in the Iranian parliament obliging Iran to "destroy" Israel by 2041.

The list also referred to the publication of a threat to bombard all of Israel with missiles published in the Tehran Times headlined "Just One Wrong Move!"

Concerning Hamas, SWC referred to a string of antisemitic attacks and statements made by Hamas supporters around the world during Operation Guardian of the Walls, including a caravan of cars that flew Palestinian flags and chanting "F&%$ the Jews and rape their daughters" while driving through London's largely Jewish Golder's Green neighborhood.

SWC criticized the BBC for falsely reporting that Jews attacked in London had made anti-Muslim slurs and for hiring reporters who tweeted antisemitic posts. BBC reporter Tala Halawa was mentioned specifically for tweeting "Hitler was right."



pic.twitter.com/4sNsOkvhyW 4. SWC #TopTenAntiSemitic2021 - COVID's latest deviant strains. “The Jews, as they dominate the fiscal world, bought and have the vaccines they wanted. I won’t say anything else before the Zionist ‘bulldogs’ jump.” –Rodrigo Sousa e Castro, Lisbon lawmaker https://t.co/fPiz891zMr December 28, 2021

Concerning anti-vaxxers, the organization pointed to widespread use of antisemitic conspiracy theories among COVID skeptic groups and neo-Nazi websites. SWC additionally pointed to the use of the yellow Star of David, which European Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, in protests against vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions.

Continuing down the list, SWC described JVP as "a 'Jewish' group Hamas can love," saying that while the group "believes it is immune from being labeled and treated as antisemites," they are wrong.

"Anyone seeking or enabling the destruction of Israel, home to the world’s largest Jewish community — over 6 million Jews — is an antisemite, whatever their religion or creed," said SWC.

Concerning social media giants, SWC expressed criticism for their lack of action concerning removing antisemitism and racism from their platforms. Specifically concerning Twitter, SWC criticized the appointment of Fadah Jassem as its Middle East and North African news curator. Jassem has posted tweets praising Louis Farrakhan and has declared that Israel was "not born" but "dropped like a bomb" in the Middle East.

Concerning Germany, SWC stressed that the country has not succeeded in curbing antisemitic attacks from the far-right, Islamists and demonization of Israel from the left, pointing to the 2,275 antisemitic hate crimes committed in 2020. SWC criticized Michael Blume, Commissioner Against Anti-Semitism for the German state of Baden-Württemberg, for liking a Facebook post comparing Zionists to Nazis.

SWC also pointed to antisemitic comments by members of Deutche Welle's Arabic service, including one post calling the Holocaust an "artificial product."

Concerning CAIR and the Sunrise movement, SWC pointed to anti-Israel comments and stances, including Sunrise's decision to pull out of a rally due to the participation of "a number of Zionist organizations." SWC also pointed to statements by Zahra Billoo, the executive director of CAIR's San Francisco Bay Area affiliated, saying "Zionist organizations" are "enemies" and warning of "Zionist synagogues."

SWC also criticized the president of USC for failing to act effectively against antisemitism at the campus, including the fact that Yasmeen Mashayekh, who serves one of the school’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) senators, has made such statements as "I want to kill every motherf&%$ing Zionist" and still serves as one of the senators.