American news network Fox News on Sunday published an article featuring an embedded TikTok video in which a man criticizes a McDonald's restaurant in Beit Shemesh for an automated message on a kiosk requiring him to confirm his COVID-19 vaccination status; the man in the video then appears to compare the fast-food restaurant's Green Pass policy to the oppressive regime of Nazi Germany.
Welcome to Israel’s draconian rules pic.twitter.com/9ryjbTKi2V— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2022
In the TikTok clip, the man approaches an electronic kiosk, then a message appears on the screen asking if he has a Green Pass to prove he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reading "In order to proceed with the order you must confirm that you have a valid green certificate"; the possible responses are "I have" and "Don't have." The man demonstrates that selecting "Don't have" cancels the order, returning the user to the home screen.
"So basically, if you don't have a Green Pass, they will not give you food at McDonald's in Beit Shemesh, the man says, adding, "Sounds like Nazi Germany - that's where we're at."
The Twitter account that originally shared the TikTok video, called "Libs of Tiktok," described the video as evidence of Israel's "draconian" pandemic restrictions.
The account has posted other tweets critical of vaccines and COVID-19-related government restrictions.
In one tweet, the account appeared to compare quarantine hotels in Australia and New Zealand to concentration camps, writing about a TikTok video filmed at one such hotel, "Meanwhile in Australia’s quarantine camps..."
Meanwhile in Australia’s quarantine camps pic.twitter.com/Sd91VQK43W— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2022