Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets says Mohamed Hadid 

Zionists control the world, and to get around their sway over news outlets, one should follow a controversial BDS figure that has promoted violence and Intifadas, Mohamed Hadid, father of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

World under Zionist control

"How long the world can be so silent?" wrote Hadid. "The Zionists have the world under their control, unfortunately. They even want to kill the the [sic] journalists and buy the outlets...The New York Times and others."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamedhadid. (@mohamedhadid)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Hadid made the comments on a post featuring an image made by the Shehab news agency of his daughter Bella Hadid, with the caption: "How long will we remain silent, as Israel kills journalists?"

The Hadids were referencing the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in a firefight in Jenin between IDF troops and Palestinian gunmen. Investigations into her death have so far been inconclusive on who fired the killing bullet, but some such as the Hadids have been quick to cast Israel as the guilty party.

This is not the first time that Mohamed Hadid evoked conspiracies about control of the media — In mid-April pro-Israel blog IsraellyCool reported that Hadid sent private messages on Instagram to Israeli influencer Danit Greenberg, stating that "The Israeli [sic] and the Jews control the media in the world."

Activist Nerdeen Kiswani speaks out for Palestinian rights while taking part in a rally on International Women’s Day in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, March 8, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

Radical BDS Leader

To circumvent what Hadid described as Zionist media control, he implored others to follow Within Our Lifetime (WOL) leader Nerdeen Kiswani.

Kiswani led WOL in a rally in front of the Friends of the IDF offices on March 30, in which participants chanted “globalize the Intifada,” and “there is only one solution, Intifada, revolution.”

On April 20, WOL organized a rally in support of Arab participants in clashes with Israeli Police at Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Promotions for the rally stated that “Zionism has no place in Palestine and it must be eradicated to achieve full liberation.” The posters for the event called for "resistance and liberation by any means necessary," which critics argued permitted violent action. At the event, a local Jewish man wearing an Israeli flag was beaten.

Kiswani founded WOL after splitting off from a New York Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter after being seen as too radical. She has repeatedly shared images of herself on social media with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) terrorists such as Rasmea Odeh and Leila Khaled.

In 2020, Kiswani shared a video of her threatening to set a man's IDF sweatshirt aflame. That year she was named by the NGO StopAntisemitism as their "antisemite of the year."

Egyptian mixed martial arts manager and former fighter Ali Abdelaziz responded to Hadid's comments with a heart emoji.