Staten Island teen indicted for antisemitic attack in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2022 04:42
A sign warns people of measles symptoms in the Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2019. (photo credit: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Logan Jones, 18, was indicted for assaulting a Jewish man in the Williamsburg neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Thursday.

Jones, who is originally from Staten Island, walked to a synagogue wearing hasidic clothing when he committed the attack. The crime took place at the beginning of April when Jones and a group of a few individuals kicked and started punching the victim in the face. He and the other individuals fled the scene after the victim's wife asked a witness to call the police.

Charges and Injuries

Jones is charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, third-degree menacing, third-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment with bail set at $30,000.

“Without warning or provocation, this defendant allegedly assaulted an innocent man simply because of his Jewish faith," Gonzalez said. "Crimes that target individuals because of their religion, race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation are a threat to everything we stand for here in Brooklyn. We will now seek to hold the defendant accountable.”

The victim of the crime suffered body and head pain, bruises on his face and mouth and an abrasion to the cheek.

New York City police officers block hassidic men from entering a synagogue, closed due to COVID-19, in Brooklyn, in March 2020. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)New York City police officers block hassidic men from entering a synagogue, closed due to COVID-19, in Brooklyn, in March 2020. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)

Jones has been ordered to return to court on June 24.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League earlier this month stated that antisemitic hate crimes increased in New York City by 196% last year.



