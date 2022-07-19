The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel,' says armed far-right activist in video

Groyper movement activist Aidan Duncan joked about shooting American Jewish commentator Ben Shapiro in an Instagram video.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 19, 2022 08:36

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 08:40
Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures. (photo credit: MARK RALSTON / AFP)
Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
(photo credit: MARK RALSTON / AFP)

"Alright, Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel," said an extreme far-right activist in a video, before he fired three shots from a revolver at a gun range in a video posted by The Informant's Nick Martin on Monday.

Aidan Duncan, who also goes by the pseudonym Smiley the Fren, joked about shooting American Conservative Jewish political commentator Shapiro in a now-deleted Instagram video of Duncan at a gun range in Nevada, Martin reported.

Duncan's comments referenced Shapiro's Orthodox Jewish faith — A dreidel is a traditional spinning top played with by Jews on the holiday of Hannukah. 

Responses to the threat

"It's not even Chanukah season, you idiot," Shapiro said in response. 

"Once again, fellow Jews, arm yourselves if you feel comfortable with it."

Cameron Gray

A Twitter account allegedly belonging to Duncan responded to the attention by challenging Shapiro to a debate. 

The account associated with Duncan also shared a one Twitter user responding to Martin's exposing of Duncan by threatening that "when your crumbling system inevitably fails, we're retaking Colorado, for God, and banning gays, Jews, and journo [journalist] scum like you from ever laying eyes on our glorious gold plains or our majestic mountain peaks. No more women behind the wheel, either."

Supporters of Shapiro also reacted strongly to Duncan's video.

"People have been telling the Jewish people that we’ve spun our proverbial last dreidel for over 2000 years," wrote Jewish educator David Bashevkin in response to the shooting range video. "But here we are. Still spinning."

"Once again, fellow Jews, arm yourselves if you feel comfortable with it," advised radio producer Cameron Gray.

Shapiro and antisemitism

Duncan is associated with the Groyper movement, an extreme-right white nationalist group that generally follows political commentator Nick Fuentes, who also has a history of antisemitic comments and antagonism toward Shapiro. On Duncan's Instagram, he can be seen posing for photos with several far-right activists, including Fuentes. 

"Alright, Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel."

Aidan Duncan

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Shapiro was the Jewish journalist most targeted with antisemitism on Twitter in 2016.

Shapiro is set to headline the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday night.



