The Israeli-American Coalition for Action (IAC for Action) will promote legislation laws based on the IHRA definition of antisemitism in up to seven states in the next year, according to the chairman of the organization.

Chairman and real-estate mogul Shawn Evenhaim spoke with The Jerusalem Post from his Los Angeles home and shared that the organization which he leads set a new goal for the next 12 months: “We are focusing [promoting legislation of IHRA] in seven states and are already working in four of them. There is one state where we are already in very advanced stages but in other states, we just recently began to work. We hope that this year we'll be able to pass an IHRA law in between four and seven states.”

IAC for Action is the policy and legislative arm of the Israeli-American Council (IAC), the largest organization of Israeli expats in the world, which has become the umbrella organization of Israelis living in the US.

More than half of the American states have already adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism in different ways on a state level. Evenhaim said that the IAC for Action was involved in some of these campaigns, in order to convince elected officials to support this legislation.

“We've educated state officials, across the country, on the importance of the IHRA definition,” he explained. “Some [of the elected officials] already adopted this agenda and we hope that other states will also join.”

The Working Definition of Antisemitism of IHRA is a non-legally binding statement on what antisemitism is, adopted by the IHRA Plenary (consisting of representatives from 31 countries) in Bucharest, Romania, on 26 May 2016.

The statement reads: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Who is Evenhaim?

Evenhaim is the founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based California Home Builders, a division of Evenhaim Industries Corp. He was also one of the founders of the IAC organization, as a lay leader and as a visionary.

“In the US you can attack Israel and not be called an antisemite, which we know is not the case,” Evenhaim said and therefore explained the need for the IHRA definition.

“If we want to define if this person is an antisemite or not, it is now very simple, we can go to the IHRA definition for antisemitism. It's been used by many governments across the world and in the US and now we need to make sure that it becomes part of the law in many states, as many states as possible, so they can use it to enforce the law and to prosecute people that violate it.”

Which states will adopt it?

Evenhaim wouldn’t disclose the list of states in which his team will be promoting a law on antisemitism but said that it “isn’t a secret, but we don’t think that this is the right approach in order to make the legislation happen,” he said.

“We approach a lot of states and it depends on so many factors to actually succeed in the legislation,” Evenhaim shared. “The question always is, how open they are to take on such a bill — not because they're always in favor or against, it just is because they tend to be limited to how many bills they can try and promote.”

Evenhaim was born Sharon Even-Haim in Beersheba in Israel and only later on in his life did he move to Los Angeles, where he built his real estate empire and began being involved in Jewish life as a lay leader and a philanthropist. He was one of the first heads of the IAC organization, which wasn’t automatically accepted by local American Jewish organizations.

“We have a unique position,” Evenhaim said of the Israeli-American community.

“As Israeli Americans again, our unique position strengthens the overall Jewish community which we are a part of, because we have personal connections to anything that's happening in the US, but we also understand Israel. It's not just that we love Israel. It's not just that we care for the Jewish people.

"We have families there. We talk to our family members every other day; We watch the news from Israel and we therefore really understand what's going on there — not because we are smarter because we have a personal connection and because we grew up there,” he explained.

“When we talk to politicians, we bring our personal story,” Evenhaim added and said, “I don't have to say ‘hey, I care for my brother and sisters in Israel,' just because it's a given.”

“Every time we speak to a politician, they tell us that they are listening because it's an angle that they typically don't hear,” Evenhaim shared.

He explained that IAC for Action is also working, like many other Jewish organizations, to promote legislation against BDS in many states. “One of the unique things that we have done is that after these anti-BDS laws were established, we started thinking of enforcement, which no one else was doing.

As a matter of fact, hardly anyone was dealing with the enforcement of BDS laws and that's where we filled the gap. We told ourselves, ‘let's make sure there is effective enforcement of the laws against BDS.’”

Evenhaim said that he and his team were involved behind the scenes during the Ben and Jerry’s crisis, during which the company decided to stop its affiliation with an Israeli franchise since it also sold ice cream in Jewish settlements.

In June, after Unilever, Ben and Jerry’s current owner decided to allow the continued sale of its ice cream throughout Israel, IAC for Action released a statement saying that “the decision by Unilever to allow the sale of its Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to all Israelis represents a major victory over the anti-Israel, antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement that seeks to destroy the Jewish state. We thank the state governors and treasurers across the US who have boldly enforced local laws against boycotting Israel, helping convince Unilever to reverse the Ben & Jerry’s board action targeting Israel.”

One of the actions that IAC for Action did was convincing Arizona State to sell Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move. ABC reported that Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and planned to sell the remaining $50 million invested in the global consumer products company because subsidiary Ben & Jerry's stopped selling its ice cream in Israeli territories in Judea and Samaria.

According to ABC, Arizona was “the first of 35 states with anti-boycott laws or regulation to have fully divested itself from Unilever following Ben & Jerry's actions.”

IAC for Action was quoted by ABC saying that “Illinois warned the company in July that it had 90 days after its investment board met to change course or it too would sell. Florida and other states have taken similar action.”

Evenhaim said that he and his team will continue to fight for Israel across the US, “that is our role as Israeli-Americans.”