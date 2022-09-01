France deporting imam for harmful antisemetic hate speech

According to a tweet from French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, citing a decision made by the Council of State, "The Council of State validates the expulsion of Mr. Iquioussen who propagates particular anti-Semitic comments and contrary to equality between women and men."

"This is a great victory for the Republic. He will be expelled from the national territory," Darmanin said in his tweet.

Le Conseil d’Etat valide l’expulsion de M. Iquioussen qui tient et propage notamment des propos antisémites et contraires à l’égalité entre les femmes et les hommes. C’est une grande victoire pour la République. Il sera expulsé du territoire national. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) August 30, 2022

According to Reuters, on August 5, an administrative court in Paris suspended the deportation order against Iquioussen after the interior ministry ordered the deportation in July for alleging that he had given "a speech fill with incitements of hatred and discrimination."

The ministry said that he was also "promoting a vision of Islam contradicting the values of the Republic," according to multiple French news outlets.

Iquioussen's lawyer reacted to the expulsion on Twitter. "The Council of State confirms the expulsion of Hassan Iquioussen in an alarming context of pressure from the executive on the judiciary."

His lawyer also stated on her Twitter page that he is planning to appeal the decision.

Le Conseil d’Etat confirme l’expulsion de Hassan Iquioussen dans un contexte alarmant de pression de l’exécutif sur le judiciaire (1/4) — Lucie Simon (@LucieSimon94) August 30, 2022

Who is Iquioussen?

Iquioussen was born in 1964 in France with dual citizenship with Morocco from his father being among the first wave of people to immigrate to France from Morroco.

He has tens of thousands of subscribers to his YouTube and Facebook accounts that he runs from his home in northern France.

Iquioussen "has for years spread insidious ideas that are nothing less than an incitement to hatred, to discrimination and to violence," an interior ministry lawyer told the Council of State last week.