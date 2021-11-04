French Interior min. insists on right of public religious dress

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has insisted that Jews and members of all other faiths be able to outwardly display their religious dress in public, saying that this was a strength of the French republic.

Darmanin was speaking earlier this week at the dedication of 269 restored gravestones in a Jewish cemetery in the town of Sarre Union in eastern France which were vandalized and some spray-painted with swastikas in February 2015.

“France’s strength is in granting a public right to adherents of religious faiths, and of course to Jews, to maintain their religion [and] let them preserve their attire in public and preserve their Jewish appearance,” said Darmanin.

The minister denounced antisemitic attacks such as the one in which the Sarre Union Jewish cemetery was desecrated, pointing out that for such attacks to take place “there must be a discourse that gives legitimacy to some of these acts.”

Said Darmanin “It is our great responsibility to be careful with words and to give all the necessary support for a sympathetic and inclusive discourse, and to condemn any intolerance in any disguise.”

Gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in the town of Sarre Union in eastern France (credit: Consistoire of the Lower Rhine - Eli Butbul and Yoav Rouseno)

The minister’s comments may well have been referring to an incident last week in which far-right French nationalist and likely presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who is also Jewish, told a Muslim woman to remove her hijab during a tour of the Paris suburb of Drancy.

Hundreds of members of the Jewish community, local residents of nearby Strasbourg and the Lower Rhine region of France attended the dedication ceremony, along with Chief Rabbi of France and First Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis Rabbi Haïm Korsia, French members of parliament and other dignitaries.

Over the past five years, there have been two other incidents in which Jewish cemeteries were desecrated in eastern France in the Alsace region, specifically in Herrlisheim and Quatzenheim, while another in Westhofen, in southwest France was also vandalized.