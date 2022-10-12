UK antisemitism watchdog determined to catch Oxford Street perpetrators

UK's Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of perpetrators in the Oxford Street Hanukkah incident, after the UK police announced the closing of the case, saying that they were unable to identify the suspects in the video.

A spokesperson for the CAA said: “Shocking footage of an abhorrent attack on a bus carrying Jewish passengers at the heart of London during the festival of Hanukkah last year was widely broadcast on social media and on the news.

"Despite the video going viral and all the resources at its disposal, the Metropolitan Police Service failed to make any arrests and quietly closed the investigation in July."

The spokesperson added that “if even high-profile hate crimes such as these are not solved and the perpetrators brought to justice, what hope do the many other antisemitic crimes against Jews have of being satisfactorily investigated? Indeed, the revelation that the investigation was closed comes at the same time as the Home Office announced that last year police forces recorded the highest number of antisemitic crimes yet.

“We are offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of any of the perpetrators of this heinous attack. Only then will antisemites understand that abusing Jewish people is not without cost.”

These are shocking images of an abhorrent attack on a bus carrying #Jewish passengers n Oxford Street at the heart of #London during the festival of #Chanukah.

What was the Oxford Street Hanukkah incident?

The incident happened during last year's Hanukkah when a group of Jewish young people who were on a bus on their way to celebrate the holiday, were harassed by several people.

The group of men physically hit the vehicle, spitting on it, trying to break windows and performing Nazi salutes toward it.

The UK police announced that they have closed the investigation, as they failed to identify the suspects in the video Jewish News UK reported on Friday.