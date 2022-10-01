Goodwill posts listing for Nazi memorabilia mugs on online shop

Starting at $13.99, you too can be the new owner of three Adolf Hitler mugs, thanks to the Goodwill of Western New York's online store.

A Goodwill online store recently uploaded a listing for a trio of Nazi memorabilia mugs, Vice News reported on Friday.

Two of the mugs featured an image of Hitler himself, along with what also looks to be his signature and his infamous title, "Der Fuhrer." One of the mugs also features the Nazi Eagle, with its incorporated swastika.

The third mug, features various Nazi-era hate symbols including the Odal Rune, the Arrow Cross, the Broken Sun Cross and the Wolfsangel symbol which was used by the Nazis during Hitler's reign and remains in the Anti-Defamation League database as a hate symbol to this day.

The phrase “Meine Ehre heißt Treue,” which translates to, "My honor is called loyalty," was also on the mug. It was the motto of the SS and has since been outlawed by Germany in 1947.

A Nazi flag with an eagle and a swastika is seen in a cupboard at the auction house Hermann Historica in Munich, Germany, November 20, 2019. Several hundred Nazi objects were up for auction, amongst them Adolf Hitler's hat and one of Eva Braun's dresses. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT)

Included in the listing was a free pin emblazoned with the words "Ven you’re German, it’s hard to be humble."

The site posted the listing under the description "3 Vintage Adolf Hitler German Mugs with Pin". The auction to purchase the items started on Friday and was set to end on Tuesday evening.

StopAntisemitism tweeted a picture of the mugs and the pin, captioning it with, "If you have Hitler, swastika, & SS mugs in your home and no longer want them, throw them in the trash."

Goodwill's history with Nazi memorabilia

This is not the first time that Nazi memorabilia has been seen being sold by Goodwill. According to Vice, a shopper in 2017 went to a Goodwill store in Pasadena, California when they found a pair of shorts with the Nazi Eagle on the front. They immediately brought it to the staff who then removed it from the store.

The sale of Nazi memorabilia is banned in some countries, such as Germany, Austria and France, however, it is not banned in the United States.

Back in July, the Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland sold a watch for over a million dollars, that once belonged to Adolf Hitler. There was major backlash on the auction house and against the sale. 34 Jewish leaders signed an open letter that slammed the auction.

"There is little to no intrinsic historical value to the vast bulk of the lots on display," Chairman of Brussels-based European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin wrote at the time. "Indeed, one can only question the motivation of those buying them. Europe suffered egregiously because of the perverted and murderous ideology of the Nazi party. Millions died to preserve the values of freedom that we take for granted today, including almost half a million Americans. Out continent is littered with memorial mass graves and the sites of death camps."