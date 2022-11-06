The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Mark Ruffalo tweets against IHRA definition of antisemitism

Ruffalo tweeted an article that claimed the IHRA definition for antisemitism is used to deter free speech and shield Israel from accountability.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 22:33
Cast member Mark Ruffalo attends a premiere for the television series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in Los Angeles, California, US August 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Cast member Mark Ruffalo attends a premiere for the television series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in Los Angeles, California, US August 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Hollywood A-List actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted an article on Friday that details a statement urging the UN to not adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of antisemitism. (IHRA WDA)

The statement explicated in the article by the Qatari state-funded news giant, Al-Jazeera, was published by 128 “[l]eading scholars in antisemitism.” It alleges that the definition is “instrumentalized to deter free speech and to shield the Israeli government from accountability for its actions.”

Meanwhile, the statement blasts the IHRA definition for being “[v]ague and incoherent” and asserts that the definition does not “satisfy the basic requirements of a good definition.” It goes on to promote the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism.

What is IHRA's definition for antisemitism?

Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo speaks at a protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City (credit: REUTERS)Actor Mark Ruffalo speaks at a protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City (credit: REUTERS)

Mark Ruffalo has a history of being ardently anti-Israel. In 2020, he lamented that he had been labeled an antisemite while speaking to Mehdi Hasan on Hasan’s self-titled NBC program.

On the same program, he labeled Israel as a “kind of apartheid.” The following year, in 2021, he accused Israel of “genocide” on Twitter.

He subsequently recanted the latter statement in the face of criticism and similar rhetoric being used to justify the attacking of Jews in major cities all over the world by pro-Palestinian activists.

Many see Ruffalo as having shown a fundamental lack of understanding of the reality and mentalities behind the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

In response to an assertion by another Twitter user that Hamas uses their fellow Palestinians as human shields, he tweeted a response asking, “do you honestly think these people, these fellow human beings, would use their own children as shields? Use your heart.”

“Do you honestly think these people, these fellow human beings, would use their own children as shields? Use your heart.”

Mark Ruffalo

Apparently, unknown to the celebrated actor, Palestinians, and not solely those known to be associated with a terrorist organization, have been known to express willingness and hope for their children to be martyrs for Palestine.

For example, in a recent video on the YouTube channel Cory Gil-Shuster, Shuster asks Palestinians across the West Bank if they want their children to be martyrs for Palestine. Many of those featured in the video expressed that they did.

The statement from the “scholars in antisemitism” states that its concern with the IHRA definition stems from the seven attached Israel-related examples of antisemitism that it provides.

The example of most concern is the one stating that it is antisemitic to “[apply] double standards by requiring of [Israel] a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”

It should be noted that nowhere in the statement do its authors recognize that it may actually be unfair and antisemitic to demand a level of conduct from Israel that would not be asked of another democratic nation.

Furthermore, nowhere in the statement does it acknowledge that, even sometimes, vitriol for Israel is the chosen medium for the expression of Jew hatred.

In spite of its detractors, 38 countries have formally adopted the IHRA WDA including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Israel.

Mark Ruffalo himself recognized this fact in his apology for accusing Israel of genocide.

The statement that is being promoted by Ruffalo and Al-Jazeera is problematic in several other ways as well.

For instance, regarding the examples of antisemitism attached to the IHRA definition, it claims, “[a]mple evidence shows that these examples are being weaponized to discredit and silence legitimate criticism of Israel’s policies as antisemitism.” It does not, unfortunately, provide a source of such evidence.

It also claims that if the UN adopts the IHRA definition, it could “weaken the UN’s ability to act as a neutral mediator in Israel and Palestine.” This is an odd concern as many see the current UN status quo as tremendously biased against Israel.

The UN regularly issues condemnations of Israel many times more frequently than it does for every other nation in the world combined.



Tags United Nations Al Jazeera antisemitism IHRA definition of antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by