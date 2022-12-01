Iran's IRGC responsible for antisemitic attacks in Germany - report

German state security sources on Wednesday accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of contracting state-sponsored terrorism against German synagogues in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and spying on the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

According to a report from the German TV station ARD political magazine Kontraste, security sources believe the German-Iranian Ramin Y. is behind the attacks. "We're talking about state terrorism here," one investigator told Kontraste.

The attacks involved a shooting targeting a synagogue in Essen and a failed arson attack on a synagogue in Bochum.

The effort to burn a synagogue in Dortmund was also part of the attacks in November. The US government has classified the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. Germany refuses to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The Jerusalem Post previously reported that the IRGC hired a Pakistani man to assassinate pro-Israel advocates in Germany and France.

The new school in Dortmund, Germany (credit: Courtesy)

The German TV Tagesschau reported that “according to the investigation, there is currently an increased threat for the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster. According to Kontraste information, the investigators have indications that the group around Y. wanted to spy on Schuster. The authorities should therefore assume an increased threat for Schuster.”

The Tagesschau added that “Ramin Y. is the founder of the Mönchengladbach branch of the rocker club Hells Angels and is wanted with an international arrest warrant for, among other things, a murder in the rocker milieu. According to Kontraste information, t

"The security authorities assume that Y. is in charge of an operational command for attacks in Germany for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.” The Tagesschau

Tagesschau reported on the night of November 18, that a 35-year-old German-Iranian was arrested in Dortmund. According to Kontraste information, he is said to have been in contact with Ramin Y.”

The article added that "the accused is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a school that is directly adjacent to the Bochum synagogue. He is also said to have tried to persuade another man to carry out an arson attack on the Dortmund synagogue. According to Kontraste information, he is said to have threatened the man in the event that he did not cooperate. However, this man revealed himself as a witness to the police.”

Germany urged to end ties with Iran

Germany has faced mounting criticism to end partnerships with the Islamic Republic of Iran. German-Iranian dissidents urged the city of Hamburg to close the Iranian regime-controlled Islamic Center and Blue Mosque because they enable antisemitic and terrorist ideologies.

German Jews and German-Iranian dissidents are demanding that the mayor of Freiburg, Martin Horn, in southwestern Germany pull the plug on the city’s partnership with Isfahan in Iran.

Critics have blasted, Michael Blume, the antisemitism commissioner, tasked with fighting hatred of Israel, for refusing to urge Horn to end the partnership and condemn Isfahan’s genocidal antisemitism. The Iranian regime in Isfahan urges the destruction of Israel each year at its al-Quds Day event.