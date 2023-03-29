NEW YORK – Eight leading organizations serving the Jewish community in New York and New Jersey announced on Tuesday a new joint security initiative called the Jewish Security Alliance of NY/NJ.

The new communal security effort is designed to "create a clearinghouse for information sharing, training, and resources," according to an announcement made to press at the Anti Defamation League (ADL) headquarters in Manhattan. Its launch comes in the aftermath of a series of violent antisemitic plots threatening synagogues in the New York area.

The newly formed alliance consists of five Jewish Federations in New York and New Jersey, the ADL, the Community Security Initiative (CSI) of New York, a joint program of UJA-Federation of New York and JCRC-NY, and the Community Security Service’s Northeastern Division (CSS).

Its objectives include offering security recommendations and training for Jewish institutions and to act as a central point of contact for federal and local agencies on issues and incidents affecting the safety and security of the Jewish community in greater New York City and New Jersey.

PEOPLE DEMONSTRATE against antisemitism and in support of Israel at a rally in New York City’s Times Square in May. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

"Partnership is key. Coordination and intelligence in moments of crisis is critical," said Evan Bernstein, CEO of CSS.

"Today, we formalize these local partnerships with the Jewish Security Alliance of NY and NJ. It is something that needs to be replicated across the US," Bernstein continued.

"We cannot afford to be operating in silos. These types of working partnerships make our Jewish community safer. When we can share intelligence and work in coordination with law enforcement — everyone benefits. This needs to become the norm not a one off. The rise of antisemitism is not going away. We as a Jewish community cannot let people that hate us stop us from practicing our Judaism. Safety and security is critical and these partnerships only helps us and makes us safer. We are proud to be a partner in this alliance for NY and NJ.”

Added Gideon Taylor: “As CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC-NY), I am very pleased to see this collaborative partnership involving CSI working with Jewish federations across the region to better secure our communities.”

Antisemitism in New York and New Jersey

2022 saw a significant increase in antisemitic hate crimes throughout New York in particular and the US in general. In the Big Apple, attacks on Jews went up 41 percent in 2022, based on an analysis of crime data conducted by The Algemeiner.

There were 293 total antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to a new report, rising from 207 overall in 2021.

New York and New Jersey came in first and third, respectively, among states having the highest number of reported antisemitic incidents.