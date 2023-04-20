Italian lawmaker calls for dismissal of UN envoy accused of antisemitism

Italian Senator Giulio Terzi sent a letter to Italian Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday, calling to consider the future of UN Special Rapporteur for Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese after she expressed divisive views related to her work.

His letter was sent after two NGOs approached Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Dr. Volker Türk regarding their "utter dismay and outrage at the abhorrent statements made by Ms. Francesca Albanese... in the wake of the wave of terror perpetrated against civilians in Israel this past week, and call for her immediate dismissal."

The two groups are the International Legal Forum, a global network of over 4,000 lawyers and activists, committed to combating antisemitism, advancing human rights and promoting peace in the Middle East and the Solomon-Observatory on Discrimination, an Italian-based NGO combating antisemitism. In addition, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli sent a harsh letter to the same UN officials, calling them to dismiss Albanese, because of recent comments made by Albanese on Twitter, in which she claimed that Israel can't claim its right to defend itself against "the people it oppresses/whose lands it colonizes."

Following the terrorist murder of an Italian tourist, Alessandro Parini (35), and British-Israeli sisters Rena (20) and Maya (15) Dee, Albanese explicitly said that "Israel does not have a right to self-defense against Palestinian terror, thereby directly endorsing the murder of Israeli civilians, including children," the two NGO's said.

You have the right to resist,” UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese speaking at a Hamas-affiliated conference in Gaza on November 30th (credit: COURTESY ADAM MILSTEIN)

Terzi calls for Albanese's dismissal

In Terzi's letter he said that, "given that the spokesmen of the International Legal Forum and of the Solomon Observatory on Discrimination, which fights antisemitism, have sent to the secretary UN General and to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights an open letter to express 'the total consternation and indignation for the serious statements made by Mrs. Francesca Albanese,' and other statements made by her, he called to abide the

"United Nations code of conduct," since "the activities carried out by the special rapporteurs must follow criteria of 'impartiality and objectivity.'" Terzi added that the positions expressed by the special rapporteur would appear to run the risk of contradicting the principles of impartial and rigorous application of international law for all Member States of the United Nations and of the principles concerning human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law."

Terzi further asked whether the foreign minister was aware of the facts and whether he thought he could "take action," with the Secretary General of the UN, in order to "obtain the appointment of a special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, who has the essential requirements of impartiality, objectivity and assessment consistent with the principles and norms of international law binding on all UN member states."

Terzi's statement is significant for two reasons: Albanese is herself Italian and the victim of the attack during Passover was Italian as well. Terzi is a former Italian Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the UN. He is influential and considered close to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The International Legal Forum has also launched a petition calling on the UN to #FireFrancesca, which has already received 3,000 signatures in 3 days.