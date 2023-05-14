The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

ADC calls for Nazi memorabilia ban after another auction in Australia

Multiple auction houses have held sales of Nazi memorabilia in Australia and around the world in recent years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2023 05:02
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) has called on the Victoria government to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia after another auction of such memorabilia was held online over the weekend.

The auction was held by the Oldies Collectables and includes a variety of items including Nazi service medals, postcards and weapons from the Third Reich, stamps from Nazi Germany and a Nazi arm band, among other items. Many of the items have already been sold.

Despite selling the Nazi memorabilia alongside items from the Japanese and Italian militaries from during World War II, Oldies Collectables stresses on its website that it "does not support or represent hate, racism or political views."

"We love getting those items that make customers say 'I haven’t seen that before,'" says the auction company on its website.

Adolf Hitler (R) with Commander-in-Chief of the German Army Walther von Brauchitsch, Warsaw, October 1939 (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RUFFNECK88)Adolf Hitler (R) with Commander-in-Chief of the German Army Walther von Brauchitsch, Warsaw, October 1939 (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RUFFNECK88)

Dr Dvir Abramovich, chair of the ADC, stated in response "The extermination and dehumanisation of millions should not have a tag price and be offered to the highest bidder. Oldies Collectables should retitle this sickening auction to 'A post birthday gift to glorify and honor Hitler and his cruel regime of mass murder and torture.' If Hitler was alive today, he would be thanking this auction house and applauding their ghastly profiteering, delighted that his legacy is being mainstreamed and promoted in Australia."

"The perverse and twisted sale of these blood-stained items, the devil’s tools, tramples on the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and is a spit on the graves of the valiant diggers who sacrificed their lives to defeat this evil tyrant," added Abramovich." It is also a kick in the stomach of the survivors who have suffered enough." 

"The dramatic surge in antisemitism in our nation, and the Christchurch massacre, committed by a white supremacist who was inspired by the ideology represented by these very objects, should provoke some very serious soul-searching. This grisly trade that fuels the twisted appetite of Jew-haters and Final solutionists has to stop, and I once again call on Premier [Daniel] Andrews and his government to act now and criminalise the sale of Nazi memorabilia so as to stamp out this grotesque and sinister practice."

In January, Shannon Wearne, the operations manager of Oldies Collectables, told Australia's Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) that the auction house has seen a "huge increase" in the demand for items from Nazi Germany, noting that many other auction houses have stopped selling such items.

Wearne added that Nazi uniforms sold by the auction house often sell for between AUD $2,000-3,000 (between USD $1,330-1995). The operations manager insisted that "You would not be able to tell someone who buys Third Reich items from people who buy tea cups and saucers."

"I mean it's no different than someone who collects magazines or something else," said Wearne to SBS.

Wearing a Nazi swastika, displaying Nazi memorabilia, and waving Nazi flags is a crime punishable with up to a year in jail, a fine of about AUD $22,000 (about USD $14,600) or both, according to SBS.

Sale of Nazi memorabilia reported repeatedly throughout Australia in recent months

The sale of Nazi memorabilia in auction houses has repeatedly sparked outrage among groups that fight antisemitism around the world, with the sale of such items occurring repeatedly in Australia in recent years.

Last year, the Australian antique auction company “JB Military Antiques” came under heavy criticism after auctioning hundreds of Nazi memorabilia, just a year after holding a similar auction for such memorabilia.

The auction company put 635 items up for sale at their November 20, 2022 auction – including Nazi firearms, uniforms and even a Luftwaffe helmet.

Abramovich was also vocal in opposing JB Military’s 2021 auction, where they sold personal items that belonged to Adolf Hitler – including his personal tableware, cups, a wine cooler, a metal hair brush, a hand mirror and silverware.

In January, the Queensland auction house Danielle Elizabeth sold a variety of Nazi memorabilia in an online auction, including an album containing 500 photos from inside concentration camps, which sold for AUD $25,000 (about USD $16,600), according to The Guardian.

A picture book with collectible photos of Hitler which was said to be signed by Hitler, Hermann Göring and German field marshal Wilhelm Keitel sold for AUD $6,600 (about USD $4,400) in that auction.

Additionally in January, a stallholder at a Coomera antiques fair sold a collection of Nazi war memorabilia and weapons, including SS uniform patches, swastika armbands, daggers and war medals, according to ABC news.



Tags australia nazi world war ii auction antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after reported ceasefire

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by