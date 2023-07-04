The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Citing antisemitism, the CEO of Kars4Kids is challenging New York’s concealed carry law in court

Jewish security specialists have said that arming rank-and-file Jews is not an effective deterrent against antisemitic attacks.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: JULY 4, 2023 04:21
A view from the top of the Rockefeller Center, as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over the Manhattan skyline, in New York City, New York, US, June 7, 2023. (photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
A view from the top of the Rockefeller Center, as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over the Manhattan skyline, in New York City, New York, US, June 7, 2023.
(photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

The CEO of Kars4Kids, the Jewish charity with a catchy advertising jingle, is challenging New York state’s concealed carry law in court — claiming that it leaves children vulnerable to antisemitic attacks. 

Eliohu Mintz, who heads Kars4Kids, is also the CEO of Oorah, a Jewish outreach nonprofit funded by Kars4Kids that runs a summer camp in upstate New York. In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, Mintz and a camp administrator, Eric Schwartz, say the law exposes the camp to antisemitic attack because it bans private citizens from carrying guns in places where religious activities are conducted.  

“The violent attacks on Jewish people targeting places of worship and places where children are — the most vulnerable of the population — are random and provide the victims with no notice or advance warning,” Mintz said in a declaration attached to the lawsuit. “I cannot be left unprepared and unarmed in the event that an evildoer decides to attack one or both of the [camp’s] campuses, nor can the other licensed staff members.”

Concealed Carry Improvement Act

The suit is one of several challenging the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which was passed last year after the Supreme Court struck down an earlier firearms ban. The act limits where New Yorkers can carry firearms, including a ban on carrying in “sensitive locations” such as schools, medical facilities or houses of worship, among others. Another lawsuit has been brought by two pastors seeking to carry weapons in church, and in May, lawmakers amended the act to allow pastors and designated security personnel to carry weapons in houses of worship. 

The lawyer who filed the lawsuit for Mintz and Schwartz, Amy Bellatoni, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an email that the amendment would not apply to her clients.

“The plaintiffs are staffers who have carried for personal protection and want to continue carrying,” she said. “They are not designated security personnel and, therefore, not part of the exemption.”

Image of the NYPD Logo (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Image of the NYPD Logo (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish security specialists have said that arming rank-and-file Jews is not an effective deterrent against antisemitic attacks. But Schwartz, who lives year-round on the grounds of the camp, which is called The Zone, said in a declaration that he and his fellow staff members are “easily recognizable and identifiable to the public” as Orthodox Jews. He said that they “have been openly targeted over the years for discriminatory acts including yelling ethnic and hateful slurs and throwing objects, including Molotov cocktails.”

The three defendants in the suit are law enforcement officials: New York State Police’s acting superintendent, Steve Nigrelli; Ronald Stevens, the sheriff of Schoharie County, where The Zone is located; and Susan Mallery, the county’s district attorney.

A spokeswoman for Nigrelli said that the New York State Police does not comment on pending litigation. Mallery and Stevens did not return requests for comment.

Other legal battles by Kars4Kids 

This isn’t the first time Kars4Kids, which is based in the heavily Orthodox city of Lakewood, New Jersey, has found itself interacting with the legal system. In 2009, Pennsylvania and Oregon fined the organization for deceptive advertising. They accused the charity of obscuring that most of the money it raises goes to Orthodox outreach rather than needy children. In 2017, the Minnesota attorney general said she was “concerned and troubled” by the organization’s practices. It has also been criticized by charity watchdogs.

Mintz has said information about Kars4Kids’ relationship with Oorah is available on the organization’s website, and is too detailed to include in radio and TV ads.



Related Tags
gun
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by