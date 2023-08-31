The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Controversial Nazi uniform removed from Ontario antique store

The item, a 1930s Nazi uniform complete with a party pin and armband, carried a price tag of $6,500.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 02:08
A collection of Nazi memorabilia (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
A collection of Nazi memorabilia
(photo credit: RAWPIXEL)

The antique shop in Waterloo, Ontario, which had listed a Nazi uniform for sale, announced on Wednesday that they've withdrawn the item and offered an apology.

In a statement to Global News, the shop said, “We've extended our apologies to the Holocaust organization, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC). While history cannot be erased, we believe that by partnering with the right organizations, we can preserve it in a manner that respects everyone's sensibilities. We hope to collaborate with FSWC in the future.”

Responding to the gesture, FSWC told The Jerusalem Post, “This morning, we received word from St. Jacobs Antiques Market that they've removed the Nazi uniform from sale and have apologized. We appreciate the market's prompt reaction and their understanding of our concerns about the sale of Nazi memorabilia. We remain hopeful that they will refrain from listing such items in the future."

Nazi memorabilia controversy

Nazi uniform for sale at St. Jacobs Antiques Market. (credit: COURTESY FSWC) Nazi uniform for sale at St. Jacobs Antiques Market. (credit: COURTESY FSWC)

The controversy arose when the Waterloo-based antique shop displayed and offered for sale a piece of Nazi memorabilia. The item, a 1930s Nazi uniform complete with a party pin and armband, carried a price tag of $6,500.

One customer, Jeremy Scharoun, voiced his dismay upon discovering the item. Speaking to CityNews, he remarked, "It seemed like an attempt to profit from something deeply offensive." He further emphasized the stark difference between selling such an item and using it for educational ends.



