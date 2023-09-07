The Orthodox Union (OU) – the world’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization – announced a partnership with Community Security Service (CSS) on Wednesday regarding security at American Jewish centers, such as synagogues.

The OU entered the collaboration with CSS – the leading national Jewish volunteer security organization in the United States – with a focus on building awareness around volunteer security opportunities, programs, and training provided by CSS.

Amid the heightened threat of antisemitic attacks in Jewish communities across the Jewish diaspora, CSS will partner with the OU to support more constituents becoming involved in the protection of their synagogues and Jewish community events.

“The safety and security of our community’s shuls and members is of prime importance for the OU,” said Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Executive Vice President of the OU. “The network of security volunteers that CSS has trained and supports is an invaluable resource for our community.

New York police officers stand guard at the door of the Union Temple of Brooklyn, in 2018. (credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

CSS combats threats facing Jewish communities

The CSS, which has a national network of over 6,000 trained volunteers that protect hundreds of synagogues and events each year, has stepped up to combat the rise in antisemitic crimes in Jewish community centers and synagogues.

“While our network of trained security volunteers across the country has grown tremendously over the past few years, we are nevertheless looking to increase the participation rate among our fellow community members, much like Jewish communities have done outside of the United States for decades,” said Evan R. Bernstein, National Director and CEO of CSS. “By linking up with the OU, we will be in a significantly better position to reach community members that can have a direct effect on improving our safety outcomes.”

“Partnership with CSS and helping connect more of our congregations with their network will enable members of the OU community to practice our freedom of worship with a greater freedom from fear,” Rabbi Hauer stated.