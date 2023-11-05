Jordanian man planning to attack Jews indicted in Texas

A Jordanian man arrested in Houston and indicted on Friday intended to attack a Jewish gathering, CNN news reported on Saturday citing a law enforcement source.

According to a press release by the Southern District of Texas of the US Attorney's Office, Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, was in the US illegally and possessed a Canik, model TP9 Elite SC, 9 mm pistol.

Abuayyash was arrested on October 19 by the FBI and is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on November 13 before US Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho in Houston.

According to CNN, the investigation against Abuayyash was launched in August after the FBI found video of him firing multiple firearms on social media.

According to the criminal complaint filed upon his arrest, the Jordanian citizen entered the US with a Palestinian passport on a nonimmigrant visa which expired in 2019. He reportedly applied for asylum in the US and is authorized to work in the US until August 2025, although he is not allowed to possess or use firearms or ammunition. The skyline of downtown Houston is seen in Houston, Texas, US. July 16, 2023 (credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)

Suspect was in contact with 'other radicals'

Abuayyash was allegedly in direct contact with "others who share a radical mindset," according to the US Attorney's Office.

Abuayyash allegedly received physical training and had been trained with weapons, possibly with the intent to commit an attack. Advertisement

In an order of detention pending trial document filed on October 24, US Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan wrote that the suspect "has viewed specific and detailed content posted by radical organizations on the internet including lessons on how to construct bombs or explosive devices; and that Defendant has made statements to others that support the killing of individuals of particular religious faiths.”

On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress that a man who had been arrested in Houston had been "studying how to build bombs and posted online about his support for killing Jews," according to CBS news.

The Jordanian citizen made "statements to others that support the killing of individuals of particular religious faiths,” and “referenced an event in Houston for members of a particular religious group," CNN reported citing a federal court judge who ordered that Abuayyash be detained pending trial.

If convicted, Abuayyash could face up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.