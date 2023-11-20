The Technion invites Jewish students living abroad to come to Israel

As Israeli students, graduates and faculty around the world are facing surging antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric on campuses abroad, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has invited them to return home to its campuses to carry out their research, teaching and learning. “These vile reactions are based on denialism and false information about the horrible crimes committed by the Hamas terrorists against babies, children, adults, and the elderly,” said Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan.

Students face antisemitism on campuses around the world

“Unfortunately, faculty members from many universities in the West joined this wave, as did student organizations and professional associations. Given the feeble responses of quite a few presidents of leading universities in North America, Europe, and Australia, many Jewish and Israeli students and researchers currently feel uncomfortable, and face physical and verbal threats that cause them to think twice about everything they do and prevent them from participating in academic activities in those institutions.”

Pro-Palestinian poster hanging at the Northwestern University campus (credit: Northwestern Hillel)