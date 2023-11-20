The Technion invites Jewish students living abroad to come to Israel

As Israeli students, graduates and faculty around the world are facing surging antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric on campuses abroad, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has invited them to return home to its campuses to carry out their research, teaching and learning.“These vile reactions are based on denialism and false information about the horrible crimes committed by the Hamas terrorists against babies, children, adults, and the elderly,” said Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan.
Students face antisemitism on campuses around the world
“Unfortunately, faculty members from many universities in the West joined this wave, as did student organizations and professional associations. Given the feeble responses of quite a few presidents of leading universities in North America, Europe, and Australia, many Jewish and Israeli students and researchers currently feel uncomfortable, and face physical and verbal threats that cause them to think twice about everything they do and prevent them from participating in academic activities in those institutions.”
Given the Technion’s important role in the history of the Jewish People during the last 100 years, he continued “we announce a program for the speedy integration of students and faculty members from around the world who are looking for an academic refuge during these difficult times.”Last week, the Technion published a “Call for Proposals” inviting faculty and students from around the world to join the program. Faculty members of all ranks are invited to come to the Technion for a period of teaching and research.Researchers with a doctoral degree are invited to join Technion’s post-doctoral program under the guidance of Technion faculty, or through joint guidance with a mentor from their home institution.Students are invited to join research projects in Technion’s labs under the guidance of its faculty for a period of two months to a year by joining the “Student Exchange” or “Study Abroad” programs offering a wide range of courses, mainly for graduate degrees. These courses are taught in English in numerous Technion faculties, Sivan said.