The Technion invites Jewish students living abroad to come to Israel

As universities abroad do little to combat antisemitism, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa invites Israelis and Jews to join their academic community in Israel

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2023 17:21
A campus view of the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, on February 19, 2019.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

As Israeli students, graduates and faculty around the world are facing surging antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric on campuses abroad, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has invited them to return home to its campuses to carry out their research, teaching and learning.

“These vile reactions are based on denialism and false information about the horrible crimes committed by the Hamas terrorists against babies, children, adults, and the elderly,” said Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan.

Students face antisemitism on campuses around the world

“Unfortunately, faculty members from many universities in the West joined this wave, as did student organizations and professional associations. Given the feeble responses of quite a few presidents of leading universities in North America, Europe, and Australia, many Jewish and Israeli students and researchers currently feel uncomfortable, and face physical and verbal threats that cause them to think twice about everything they do and prevent them from participating in academic activities in those institutions.”

Pro-Palestinian poster hanging at the Northwestern University campus (credit: Northwestern Hillel)
Pro-Palestinian poster hanging at the Northwestern University campus (credit: Northwestern Hillel)

Given the Technion’s important role in the history of the Jewish People during the last 100 years, he continued “we announce a program for the speedy integration of students and faculty members from around the world who are looking for an academic refuge during these difficult times.”

Last week, the Technion published a “Call for Proposals” inviting faculty and students from around the world to join the program. Faculty members of all ranks are invited to come to the Technion for a period of teaching and research.
Researchers with a doctoral degree are invited to join Technion’s post-doctoral program under the guidance of Technion faculty, or through joint guidance with a mentor from their home institution.
Students are invited to join research projects in Technion’s labs under the guidance of its faculty for a period of two months to a year by joining the “Student Exchange” or “Study Abroad” programs offering a wide range of courses, mainly for graduate degrees. These courses are taught in English in numerous Technion faculties, Sivan said.
Suitable students are invited to apply for a full research degree (master’s or doctoral degree) under the guidance of Technion faculty or joint guidance with a mentor from their home institution. The Technion has already received a number of inquiries from students and faculty interested in this opportunity.
“The Technion will continue to serve as a supportive and safe research university for everyone,” Sivan concluded. “I invite undergraduate and graduate students and faculty from all over the world to join us during this difficult time and to be part of our academic community at the forefront of global research and education.” 


