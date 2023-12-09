NYPD launch investigation after attempted arson at Jewish-Japanese restaurant 

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the fire as an anti-Jewish crime and is asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An NYPD car. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The NYPD has launched an investigation after a Jewish-Japanese restaurant in Brooklyn was victim to an attempted arson attack, according to multiple media reports. 

Footage of the attempted attack, which occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on November 18, was released by the police in hopes of finding a lead.

The captured footage reveals a man approaching the restaurant before torching two tarps that featured Stars of Davids.

No injuries or structural damage occurred as a result of the arson attempt.

Police continue to investigate

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the fire as an anti-Jewish crime and is asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD.



