A collection of pro-Palestinian activists collected and published the names, photos, and social media accounts of 600 people from the creative industry whom they deem ‘Zionist,’ according to multiple media reports from Friday and a statement from the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies.

The spreadsheet listed numerous Australian Jews, many of whom were vocally critical of Israel, according to the Jewish Chronicle. In addition, many of the listed parties had never publicly supported Israel but had called for journalists who published antisemitic content to be reprimanded.

Some of the listed parties have received death threats, and at least one Jewish family was forced to go into hiding, according to an online statement by the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies.

The board also claimed that the list included photos of Jewish children, and a 5-year-old child had been the recipient of threats as a result.

“I have been vocally critical of Israel, was not added to the group and specially said I didn’t want to be in that group, and my name is on the spreadsheet,” a Jewish Australian journalist told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I am not a Zionist, I have never been a Zionist, I am just a Jewish woman trying to go about my life. This is a group of any Jew they know the name of. I can’t believe it is happening.” The Beth Weizmann Jewish Community Centre in Melbourne Australia was vandalized with graffiti, including the word ''Genocide.'' (credit: Zionism Victoria)

"This is a group of “creatives” working to silence voices calling for Palestinian liberation. Knowing that I will likely see some of these people at industry events is sickening - but not quite as sickening as knowing how many more peers I’ll run into who have maintained silence on Palestine AND the people trying to harm others because of it.” said Australian writer Clementine Ford as she shared the now deleted-link on her Instagram in a post that received nearly 9000 likes. “If you want an insight into how coordinated efforts are to silence Palestinian activists and their allies, you can read the leaked chat here. As always, I’m proud to stand alongside those fighting for justice and an end to Israel’s brutal oppression of Palestinians. You’ll see many of them sharing this post today - i thank them for inviting me to do so too.” Advertisement

According to the Jewish Chronicle, artist Matt Chun wrote that "The purpose of this group chat was to plan co-ordinated attacks against Palestinians and their allies, while infiltrating a wide range of institutions and industries with pro-occupation and pro genocide propaganda…

"We already know that zionists are parasitic upon progressive spaces. It is under the guise of progressivism that zionists launder their genocidal colonialism, while weaponising their influence to amplify occupation propaganda and streer cultural narratives away from Palestinian liberation.

"Every single person in this leaked chat is a Zionist, even if they sat by in silent complicity while others conspired."

Condemning the ‘Jew List’

Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin described the document as a “Jew list” designed to target those speaking out against antisemitism, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Speaking to the Herald, Ryvchin said, “These people have painstakingly collected the names, faces, professions, and other personal information of a group of Australians whose sole common trait is that they are Jews.

“They are telling those who chant ‘Where’s the Jews?’ exactly who and where the Jews are.

“It is a ‘Jew list’ drawn up and published in a menacing manner intended to inflict maximum emotional damage and professional loss.”

Victoria police are investigating the incident.