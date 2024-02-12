‘Baby killer’ graffitied on home of Jewish Dallas councilwoman

The home of Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn was vandalized on Saturday with blood-red graffiti calling her a “baby killer,” she announced on Sunday.

Mendelsohn shared photos of the defacement, which showed faux bloody dead babies in rubble. On the fences were drawn downward, facing red triangles — a symbol used in Gazan terrorist propaganda videos to denote the targeting of a vehicle or person with munitions.

Super Bowl ad showing hateful graffiti at a Jewish home - Do you wonder if this really happens?I'm a Jewish elected official in Dallas and yesterday my home was defaced with hateful language and red triangles representing Palestine. It included a disgusting pile of rocks and… https://t.co/RJFrJho2Ti pic.twitter.com/EVUmRJwXu3 — Cara Mendelsohn (@caraathome) February 11, 2024

“It's unimaginable to me how our country has changed in the last 40 years. Folks, you're going to need to stop sitting on the sidelines thinking everything will be ok. Things are not ok,” Mendelsohn said on X. “Thank you to my very supportive friends, family, and community, Dallas Police Department, FBI, code compliance and streets department for working to address this crime, and others including protests, threats, and harassment targeting me and my family.”

Dallas police did not immediately respond to inquiries, and Mendelsohn wrote that she wasn’t able to share details about the investigation at the time.

Mendelsohn said her incident was like a scenario presented in a Super Bowl advertisement on Sunday placed by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. The television spot depicted a Jewish family whose home had been defaced with antisemitic graffiti and how a neighbor aided them by cleaning up the vandalism.

“Super Bowl ad showing hateful graffiti at a Jewish home - Do you wonder if this really happens?” Said Mendelsohn.