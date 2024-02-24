Antisemitic rapper Wiley to have award stripped over hateful comments

Antisemitic UK rapper Wiley will have his MBE award stripped from him by the Honours Forfeiture Committee, according to the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Wiley had a large antisemitic episode in July of 2020 on x (formerly Twitter.) Some of his comments made included comparing Jews to the Ku Klux Klan, calling on “black people” to go to “war” with Jews, and calling Jews "snakes."

Campaign Against Antisemitism quickly acted following these statements, in order to bring action against him. These actions included projecting some of his antisemitic tweets on the X headquarters building in London, and organizing a 48-hour walkout on the social media platform.

Wiley banned from social media platforms

Subsequently, Wiley was banned from multiple social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

After this, Campaign Against Antisemitism wrote to the Honours Forfeiture Committee, requesting they strip the MBE from him that he was awarded in 2018. (credit: StandWithUs/Shutterstock)

Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement for Campaign Against Antisemitism, commented on the action by the Honours Forfeiture Committee, saying, “Antisemites like Wiley must understand that we will work tirelessly to hold them to account. For four years, we have worked to ensure that Wiley faces ruinous consequences for his unhinged antisemitic tirade, for which he has shown no remorse. Today’s decision is a vindication of that effort."

“We commend the Honours Forfeiture Committee for using its powers to make clear that anti-Jewish racists cannot be role models in our society and will be stripped of their honors," he continued. "Receiving an honor is not a one-time thing: it carries an ongoing responsibility to set an example to others."

“Due to technical reasons, including legal action that we continue to pursue against Wiley, the forfeiture was delayed. We are grateful to the Honours Forfeiture Committee for its work on this matter.”

Wiley, 45, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie, released a number one single in Britain in 2012 and had several other top 10 hits. He received a UK government honour for his contribution to music in 2018.

Wiley isn't the only rapper to spread antisemitic rhetoric or face backlash for it. Less than a month after Kanye West issued an apology to Jews for his history of antisemitism, the singer/designer made headlines for wearing a shirt featuring the face of famous neo-Nazi Kristian “Varg” Vikernes.