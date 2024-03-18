Florida Chabad synagogue and community center set aflame in arson

The Florida Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center was ravaged by a fire in an act of arson early Saturday morning, causing damage to the synagogue, Hebrew school, and community center, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Las Olas Chabad said.

The Chabad Center said in statements on Sunday night that the fire was deliberately and intentionally set.

"It was a clearly targeted attack on our facility and our Community," said the Chabad.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that police were not investigating the incident as a hate crime. The alleged arsonist, Scott Hannaford, 50, was a transient who had previously trespassed on the property, according to the report. Hannaford has been charged with arson, criminal mischief, and possession of cocaine.

The Fort Lauderdale Police did not immediately respond to The Jerusalem Post's requests for comment. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue combat the fire at the Florida Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center. March 18, 2024. (credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

Fire Rescue said on Saturday on social media that the fire started with a vehicle next to the building and which later extended into the facility.

Chabad center seeks to raise a million dollars

Las Olas Chabad said that just on Friday night, as the Jewish Sabbath began, they "sat in the shul surrounded by our Hebrew School students and families, we were filled with pride! We were horrifyingly awakened Shabbos morning to the news of the Shul burning!"

The Jewish Center said it was saddened that the center was established ten years ago and was damaged, leaving no home for its various community projects.

"The loss that we feel right now isn't just a loss of property but a loss to all those who count on us," said the Chabad.

Las Olas Chabad seeks to raise a million dollars to rebuild the center.

"Despite the tremendous setback this will cause, we will rebuild our home!" said the Chabad.