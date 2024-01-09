New York Jewish students dig tunnel into Chabad headquarters, arrested

Early Tuesday morning in a post on X, Chabad Director of Media Motti Seligson said a group of "extremist students" broke through a few walls in properties adjacent to the synagogue.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
JANUARY 9, 2024
KFAR CHABAD’S replica of the famed Lubavitch headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
NEW YORK - Police took 12 Chabad members into custody Monday night at the Lubavitch movement's Brooklyn headquarters, the New York Police Department told The Jerusalem Post

Police said officers responded to a call for disorderly conduct at 3:30 p.m. and were informed a group of individuals unlawfully entered 770 Eastern Parkway by damaging a wall. 

"Earlier today, a cement truck was brought in to repair those walls," Seligson said. "Those efforts were disrupted by the extremists who broke through the wall to the synagogue, vandalizing the sanctuary, in an effort to preserve their unauthorized access."

Is the property safe?

Seligson said the building is closed pending a structural safety review. 

Police said no injuries were reported at the scene. 

"Lubavitch officials have attempted to gain proper control of the premises through the New York State court system; unfortunately, despite consistently prevailing in court, the process has dragged on for years," Seligson said. 

Chabad-Lubavitch Chairman Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky also issued a statement early Tuesday morning. 

"The Chabad-Lubavitch community is pained by the vandalism of a group of young agitators who damaged the synagogue below Chabad Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway Monday night," Krinsky said. "These odious actions will be investigated, and the sanctity of the synagogue will be restored. Our thanks to the NYPD for their professionalism and sensitivity.



