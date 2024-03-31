Joe Rogan: Israel committing small-scale Holocaust in Gaza

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan alleged that Israel was committing a small-scale Holocaust in Gaza in a conversation with fellow comedian Kurt Metzger on the Tuesday episode of the Joe Rogan ExperienceEdward Snowden.

Rogan suggested that political pundit Candace Owens may have been fired by the Daily Wire because of her criticism of Israel, such as posting Al Jazeera's footage and reporting alleging that an IDF drone struck four unarmed men in Khan Yunis.

"They always say that they're only bombing Hamas and everybody else is a casualty, well if those guys are just unarmed civilians and they're walking alone that's what they appear to be and you just blast them from the sky with robots...If you can't talk about that if you can't say that's real, then you're saying that genocide is okay as long as we're doing it," said Rogan. "And you're saying that from the perspective of someone who literally went through the Holocaust -- or your people, your tribe -- went through the f**king Holocaust, and now you're willing to do it?"

Rogan continued, saying, "You guys are willing to do what was done to you that led you to believe that you needed to start your own country? You're willing to do that at least on a small scale in Gaza."

Metzger referred to the Allied firebombing of Dresden during World War II, saying that Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely justified Israeli attacks on Gaza by referencing the attacks. Metzger, though unable to identify which city the bombing occured, suggested this was representative of the greater Israeli mindset for attacking civilians in a similar manner. Smoke rises following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 27, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AHMED ZAKOT)

The comedian criticized the IDF, saying against the Nazis the Allies didn't engage in the Dresden bombing on "week two" of the war, and said in Hotovely's head, it's 1944 every day.

Metzger criticized the IDF for the Jabaliya operation, in which dozens of civilians and combatants are alleged to have been killed alongside battalion commander Ibrahim Biari.

"It's okay to shoot through all the people; it's sad that there are people; that's normal, and that's just war," Metzger mocked. "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, by the way, is the most evil man in the world for nothing as f**ked up as that."

Metzger claimed that the treatment of the Uighurs by China was greater than what Palestinians were experiencing in China and that if the US had only engaged in starvation strategies like the IDF ostensibly did, then America could have been more victorious in previous wars.

Israel is fighting "against people that they hate with I would say a racial thing," Metzger claimed, based on his experiences dating an Israeli woman.

The comedian said that had he converted to Judaism to marry the woman, he could have moved to Israel. Rogan noted that Jewishness was interesting because it was a "race" that you could join. Metzger disagreed, arguing that Judaism was only a religion and that Zionists only thought of Jewishness in a racial manner because that was the lens through which Nazi leader Adolf Hitler saw it. Rogan disagreed.

'Gazans unable to overthrow Hamas because of poverty'

Metzger claimed that the US Government was seeking to ban TikTok to prevent Israeli soldiers from posting "all the war crimes" that they commit on the social media platform. When Rogan asked which war crimes they were supposedly showcasing, Metzger said that they were showing themselves celebrating while engaging in demolitions but admitted that he didn't watch the videos himself.

Rogan noted that Gazans couldn't have been expected to overthrow Hamas because they were poor. Metzger said that the territory had been forced to have a vote and that "they voted then they go 'you voted wrong we're putting you in a concentration camp.'"

The podcast host mocked Americans seeking to pass ceasefire resolutions in places like San Francisco, laughing at them for dealing with foreign policy rather than domestic issues. He said that protesters were wearing keffiyehs for attention but also covering their faces with COPD-19 masks because they were cowards.

Metzger contended that woke ideology died with the October 7 massacre because of all the inconsistencies exposed in the movement. He pointed to Liberal American Jews who supported Black Lives Matter, who in turn expressed support for the attacks.