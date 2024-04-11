Vanderbilt expels, suspends students after altercations at campus pro-Palestinian protests

Vanderbilt University students involved in a March 26 pro-Palestinian protest were expelled and suspended, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Cassandra Cybele Raver announced in a statement.

"The gravity of this situation and these outcomes weighs heavily on those of us charged with carrying out our responsibility as leaders; we fully understand that student choices and decisions can lead to serious and costly consequences," said Raver.

Vanderbilt didn't name the students who were seen in video footage forcibly entering Kirkland Hall and grappling with a staff member, but activist Jack Petocz wrote on X on Saturday that he was one of the students who had been expelled "for peacefully protesting the genocide in Palestine."

Petocz denied that he had physically engaged with a community service officer. The Vanderbilt Divest Coalition claimed that two other students were expelled, one person was suspended, and 22 others were put on disciplinary probation.

Students engaged in sit-in demonstration on campus

The students had engaged in a 21 hour sit-in demonstration in the university's Kirkland Hall, according to the VDC protesting the administration's decision to cancel a student government Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions referendum. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march outside the Israeli embassy to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2024. (credit: Bonnie Cash/Reuters)

"After exhausting every other avenue, 27 students engaged in a sit-in at our chancellor’s office," Petocz said on Saturday. "During this time, Vandy [Vanderbilt] denied us of our basic humanity, restricting access to food, water, restrooms, or medical care."

One protester called the police during the protest because one of the female activists could not change her tampon because she feared arrest if she went to the bathroom, and expressed concern that she would develop toxic shock syndrome. Police arrested several of the activists and charges were leveled, according to VDC.

The students have 10 days to appeal the Friday disciplinary decisions. The VDC organized a rally on Monday to protest the expulsions and suspensions demanding "that Vanderbilt stop suppressing students. Drop the expulsions, drop the suspensions, drop the charges."