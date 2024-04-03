Pro-Palestinian student protesters call emergency services over tampon concerns

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating at Vanderbilt University in the United States, last Wednesday, called 911 for support over concerns relating to a tampon that one of the protesters was wearing, according to footage of the call and media reports.

The protesters, who were participating in a Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) event, were concerned that one protester may get Toxic Shock Syndrome as a result of not changing her hygiene product.

“There are many dumbfounding moments from this latest campus frenzy—but the tampon takes the cake.” The FP's @SnoozyWeiss weighs in on Vanderbilt’s bizarre “TamponGate" protest: https://t.co/qk6n8rUR7J pic.twitter.com/Qd56pnUpfj — The Free Press (@TheFP) March 28, 2024

One protester was recorded telling the 911 operator “There is currently a female student who is being denied the right to change her tampon that has been in for multiple hours, which leads to an increased risk of Toxic Shock Syndrome."

The protester went on to complain that the woman had been threatened by police that she would be arrested if she went to use the bathroom. However, an officer was recorded assuring the students that they would not be arrested if they left the building. Playtex tampon. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

What is Toxic Shock Syndrome?

Toxic shock Syndrome is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by an infection, according to the United Kingdom's National Health Service.

The infection can be caused by a tampon or menstrual cup, or from an infected wound.