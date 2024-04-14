Anti-Israel activists take to social media to praise Iranian attack

Pro-Palestinian activists praised Iran for launching drones at Israel on Saturday night, arguing that Israel deserved the strike and that the Islamic State was defending itself from the Jewish state.

MMA fighter Jake Shields said that Iran had the right to self-defense in response to an alleged Israeli Monday airstrike in Syria that killed top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel.

Journalist Mariam Barghouti said that the strikes came after Israel had rejected a ceasefire with Hamas and launched attacks on Palestinians.

"Iran, like Yemen, are the only states with guts to break Israel’s impunity," said Barghouti.

American Communist Jackson Hinkle expressed that Israel deserved the strike, and that it was only "getting a very small, microscopic taste of their own medicine." Iranians celebrate on a street, after the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, April 14, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Hadi Nasrallah also said that the attacks were "karma" after "These settlers spent months mocking Palestinians under bombs on TikTok."

"Thank you Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen for giving Israel a taste of its own medicine," said Nasrallah. "F**k the US, UK and Jordan for defending Israel."

Claims that Palestinians are inspired by Iranian strikes

Pro-Syrian regime account "Sahouraxo" claimed that Palestinians were inspired by the Iranian strikes and that people around the Muslim world were celebrating because "The Israeli regime has gotten away with crimes against humanity for far too long."

Another Syrian regime supporter, Meram Sulsi said that she felt "so lucky, that I have lived long enough to have lived this day."

"Iranian Missiles fly over Al Aqsa mosque where Israel plans to slaughter a red Heifer to start armageddon!" said Sulsi. "That's why it's called Operation Al Aqsa flood!"

Electronic Intifada director Ali Abunimah said that he hoped "the Iranian self-defense drones will inflict precise and devastating blows at Zionist enemy terror bases and terror infrastructure and that there are enough of them to overwhelm terrorist air defenses."

Former UN weapons inspector and convicted sex offender Scott Ritter said that Israel "deserves everything it has coming to it," because it had failed to live in peace with its neighbors."

Commentator Keith Woods said to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei to "give 'em hell."

British Journalist Richard Medhurst said in response to the attacks "long live the resistance."