NYPD seek vandals who drew swastika on repeatedly defaced Israeli cafe

The New York City Police department said Wednesday that it was seeking information on a group of vandals that targeted an Israeli cuisine cafe that has been targeted repeatedly over recent months.

Four vandals on May 6 drew a swastika and placed stickers reading "the river, the sea, no Zionist scum in NYC," at an address given by the NYPD that belongs to Zizi.

The NYPD is offering $3500 for information on the vandals wanted for criminal mischief.

Zizi, which according to its website serves "modern Mediterranean cuisine" inspired by "the culinary giants of Tel Aviv."

Hate crimes

Swastika painted onto an Australian road. (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

The Chelsea restaurant has been vandalized repeatedly since the October 7 Massacre. Two swastikas, one red and one black, were spray-painted onto the Israeli flag on the eatery's outdoor dining area, the New York Post reported in early May.

NGO Stop Antisemitism reported on December 20 that two vandals repeatedly kicked the cafe's gazebo in an attempt to knock down the flag. Owner Sharon Hoota told the NYP that at least 10 Israeli/American fusion flags had been torn down since the 2023 Hamas pogrom.

Hoota's other restaurant, Hummus Kitchen, was targeted on December 17 by a woman who attempted to cover up an Israeli/American flag, pushed an employee and performed rude gestures at staff, reported NYP. This came after a December 13 incident in which a woman tried to tear down a flag, flung soup at staff, and called them murderers.