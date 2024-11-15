'A disgraceful act': Officials condemn vandalism of Warsaw Ghetto monument

A memorial dedicated to the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto erected in Poland was vandalized on Thursday night, Polish media reported on Friday.

Police attended the scene at Anielewicza Street, and are now investigating under Article 261 of the Penal Code which criminalizes the intentional destruction of a monument.

The culprits, if identified, face a fine and or prison sentence.

Condemning the vandalism

Israel’s Ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne condemned the vandalism and called on authorities to properly investigate the incident.

“Yesterday evening the Warsaw Ghetto monument was vandalized,” Livne wrote on X/Twitter I call on Polish authorities to condemn this, find the culprits & bring them to justice. This isn't the first act of Antisemitic vandalism here. Only determined action will put an end to it.”

The European Jewish Congress also condemned the desecration, writing, “The vandalism of the Warsaw Ghetto monument is a disgraceful act that disrespects Holocaust victims.

“We hope authorities will investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.

“Acts like this highlight the ongoing need for education and vigilance against hate.”

Poland’s Foreign Affairs ministry also condemned the incident, posting “The MFA strongly condemns the act of vandalism aimed at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes - a symbol of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust and Jewish resistance against German Nazism.

“Such acts are an attack on history and the values that unite us as a society.”