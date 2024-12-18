South African Jewish community condemns president for silence after explosive thrown at JCC

The Jewish community in South Africa called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to condemn a recent attempted attack at a Jewish community center (JCC) in Cape Town, The Algemeiner reported on Friday.

The Cape Town sector of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), the “umbrella group” of the Jewish community, published a statement last Friday about an “improvised explosive” that was thrown over the community center’s front wall but “failed to detonate.”

Although no damages or injury was caused in the incident, the Jewish community is demanding that Ramaphosa condemn the attempted attack, according to The Algemeiner.

Case hand-offs

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed this week that city police were assisting the South African Police Service (SAPS) in looking deeper into the incident. He also stated that the case had been handed over to South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, otherwise referred to as the Hawks.

Hill-Lewis noted, "Should the SAPS investigation confirm that this was an attempted attack on the Jewish Community Center, I know I would speak for all Capetonians in condemning such an attempt in the strongest possible terms."

"Cape Town is a city of peace-loving people, where differences of faith and opinion are expressed loudly and fully, but always peacefully.” Hill-Lewis explained that law enforcement has not yet determined the nature of the device used in the attempted attack.

As the investigation continues, SAJBD national director Wendy Khan has shared a statement demanding that Ramaphosa condemn the bombing attempt, emphasizing his silence for the last week.

SAJBD’s statement

Kahn said, “This was an act of antisemitism aimed at the Jewish community … it was an illegal act that constitutes a hate crime … this incident is concerning not only to South African Jewry but also the greater South African society and has garnered much global attention.”

The alleged attack occurred on the same day that arsonists set a synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, ablaze. That act was labeled an antisemitic attack by law enforcement and Australian political leaders.

The SAJBD’s statement wrote, “Nearly a week later, there has still been no word of condemnation nor any expression of support for South Africa’s Jewish community from President Ramaphosa. This is not the first time that events that have directly affected the SA Jewish community have been met with silence from the presidency.”