Pro-Palestine group Unity of Fields calls for police officers to be set on fire - exclusive

In a now-deleted X post, the anonymous, radical anti-American and pro-Palestinian group, Unity of Fields (UoF), called for police officers to be set on fire. The deleted post was shared exclusively with The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

"If the pigs are advancing on your barricades, push them back by any means necessary," the post read. It then added "Instead of lighting the barricades on fire, why not aim a little further?" followed by two bacon emojis, indicating burnt 'pigs.' 'Pig' is slang for a police officer.

The post was written on May 9, following a violent protest at the University of Washington on May 5 during which protesters lit dumpster fires in two locations in order to block the police from entering.

Over 30 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after illegally occupying the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building to demand divestment from Boeing. The protest was led by Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (Super UW), which released a manifesto earlier in the day praising the October 7 massacre and calling for resistance.

"We are taking this building amidst the current and renewed wave of the student Intifada, following the uprising of student action for Palestine after the heroic victory of Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th, which shattered the illusion of zionist-imperialist domination and brought Palestine to the forefront for all justice-loving people of the world," the manifesto said. Pro-Palestinian protestors set fire at University of Washington. (credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)

On the same day, Unity of Fields posted a student testimony which said, "We can no longer afford to be simple protesters. We must become combatants, an untraceable whirlwind of resistance that strikes at the heart of our enemy and vanishes into the night to fight another day."

Formerly known as 'Palestine Action US'

Unity of Fields was formerly known as “Palestine Action US” before it rebranded itself as “Unity of Fields” in August 2024. At the time, the group announced it was transitioning into a "militant propaganda" group dedicated to insurgency, as "passive solidarity" with Palestinians was not enough.

This group describes itself as a US-based “militant front against the US-NATO-zionist axis of imperialism,” and has taken ownership of many incidents of vandalism across the US, including placing dog feces near the entrance to the AIPAC offices in Washington DC, releasing cockroaches and worms in hotels and shops accused of being ‘complicit’ with Israel, and painting the Alma Mater statue in Columbia in red paint.

The group frequently praises and celebrates terror attacks against Jews and Israelis.

Known members are Calla Walsh, Jim “Fergie” Chambers, Paige Belanger, Sophie Marika Ross, and Bridget Shergalis.

Walsh, UoF cofounder, recently reposted a quote from dead Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and responded to a post about the attack on tourists in Kashmir by saying, "this reads like a Zionist statement about the Nova Fest."

Walsh, Ross, Shergalis, and Belanger were arrested after they attacked a US Elbit facility on November 20, 2023, just weeks after Hamas terrorists murdered 1,300 Israelis and took hundreds of hostages on October 7.

According to some, the group's name comes from a Palestinian Islamic Jihad Doctrine, which called for a “unity of the battlefields” during the 5-7 August 2022 Operation Breaking Dawn. However, the group has also quoted the Houthis as saying, "The meaning of the unity of fields is that we are all one hand."

The group was banned from Instagram in October 2024, but remains active on X and Telegram.