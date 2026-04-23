Nearly half of young Americans, 46%, believe that the United States’ relationship with Israel is mostly a burden to the United States, according to a new survey from the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The Harvard Youth Poll, which surveyed 2,018 Americans aged 18 to 29, found that just 16% described the US relationship with Israel as mostly beneficial.

Respondents were asked about their view of other US alliances, including Canada, which 53% saw as beneficial, and Ukraine, which 21% saw as beneficial.

Israel received the lowest perceived benefit of any country tested.

The survey also found that 55% of young Americans believe the US military action in Iran is not in the best interest of the American people.

A PRO-PALESTINIAN protest takes place across the entrance to Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. (credit: Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters)

It comes as attitudes about Israel among young Americans in recent years have grown sharply negative.

Pew finds more negative views on Israel

Earlier this month, a Pew Research Center survey found that 70% of Americans aged 18 to 49 held a somewhat or very negative opinion of Israel.

That view was split along partisan lines, with 84% of Democrats in that demographic holding a negative view of Israel, compared to 57% of Republicans.