Nearly half of young Americans, 46%, believe that the United States’ relationship with Israel is mostly a burden to the United States, according to a new survey from the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School.
The Harvard Youth Poll, which surveyed 2,018 Americans aged 18 to 29, found that just 16% described the US relationship with Israel as mostly beneficial.
Respondents were asked about their view of other US alliances, including Canada, which 53% saw as beneficial, and Ukraine, which 21% saw as beneficial.
Israel received the lowest perceived benefit of any country tested.
The survey also found that 55% of young Americans believe the US military action in Iran is not in the best interest of the American people.
It comes as attitudes about Israel among young Americans in recent years have grown sharply negative.
Pew finds more negative views on Israel
Earlier this month, a Pew Research Center survey found that 70% of Americans aged 18 to 49 held a somewhat or very negative opinion of Israel.
That view was split along partisan lines, with 84% of Democrats in that demographic holding a negative view of Israel, compared to 57% of Republicans.
The Harvard survey was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs between March 26 and April 3 and had a margin of error of 2.74 percentage points.