The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Australian chain criticized for 'WWII evacuee' children's costume

While the official Smiffys site markets the costume as "wwii evacuee girl," at least one major site which sold the costume overseas had marketed it as an "Anne Frank costume."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 18:42
A "WWII evacuee girl" costume, made by Australian costume-maker Smiffys. (photo credit: screenshot)
A "WWII evacuee girl" costume, made by Australian costume-maker Smiffys.
(photo credit: screenshot)
Major Australian costume company Smiffys has received heavy criticism recently for its controversial WWII line of children's costumes, one of which bears a striking resemblance to the clothing worn by the famed Dutch Holocaust victim Anne Frank.
While the official Smiffys site markets the costume as "WWII evacuee girl," at least one major site which sold the costume overseas had marketed it as an "Anne Frank costume," quickly taking the costume down after receiving complaints.
Last month, the costume was pulled from US stores after it received heavy backlash over the its resemblance to the teenage Holocaust victim, who was killed by the Nazis in the Bergen Belsen death camp in 1945, along with her sister.
The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), Australia's leading civil rights organization, has called on Australian stores to remove the evacuee girl and evacuee boy costumes from their shelves.
In a statement on Saturday, ADC Chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich said the costume was a "new low" for "poor taste, insensitivity and trivialisation of the Holocaust."
"This costume that seeks to make a profit out of suffering and tragedy crosses the line, big time.," Abramovich said. "Cheap exploitation is not the way to honor the memory of the millions of children who were not evacuated in time, and who suffered terrible deaths."
Reviews of the "WWII evacuee girl" costume on Amazon seem to be a very mixed bag, with some outraged over the imagery, some outraged at the "itchy" fabric, and some, (perhaps worryingly) delighted by the costume's resemblance to Frank, landing it an overall 4.3 rating on the retail site.
"It's mind-boggling to think that anyone would think it's appropriate to suggest that parents dress up their children for school or a party in this costume. What's next, party costumes with a Yellow Star?" Abramovich asked
"Did they at any point consider the pain and anguish this item would cause to those survivors who lost children in the 'Final Solution.'? Did they pause to think about how deeply inappropriate and bizarre it would be for children to show up at a party dressed in this way?"
At press time, the entire WW2 line was still available for purchase on Smiffys' official site, as well as several other major international retail companies.



Tags Anne Frank australia wwii world war ii antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by