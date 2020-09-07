The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Commemoration of pogrom against Greeks and Jews in Turkey in 1955

The attacks didn’t only target Greeks but also other minorities, including Jews and Armenians.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 09:31
THE DESTRUCTION of this Munich synagogue during the Kristallnacht pogroms of 1938 haunts its Jewish community till this day.
Sixty years after mobs in Istanbul killed dozens, destroyed thousands of stores and homes and sought to eradicate the Greek minority in Turkey, commemorations are taking place. This was the often forgotten 1955 pogrom, one that conjures up memories of attacks on Jews across eastern Europe in previous eras.
The attacks didn’t only target Greeks but also other minorities, including Jews and Armenians. It was part of the nationalist extremism that underpinned what was then an ostensibly secular Turkey. Sixty years later Ankara’s far-right extremist governing party has once again used history to fan flames of tension with Greek, even as Turkish-backed extremists in Syria ethnically-cleanse Kurds and Yazidis.
Aykan Erdemir at Politico writes that the attacks on Greeks in Turkey were planned by the Turkish government “to cleanse Istanbul of the approximately 100,000 Polites [Greeks].” These were some of the remaining Greek minority in Turkey after the conflict of the period 1915-1924 that saw most Greek and Christian minority communities ethnically cleansed from Turkey. This mass expulsion was part of a wider series of ethnic cleansing of minorities across eastern Europe and the world in the first half of the 20th century.  
However, the 1955 pogrom has generally been lost to memory. This may because Ankara was needed as a western NATO ally against the Soviet Union and mentioning the crimes against minorities would tarnish its image. This was a time when in the US there was segregation so Ankara’s abuses were not out of step with similar abuses by France and Algeria and the UK in suppressing the Mau Mau uprising the same years.  
Erdemir links the attacks of 1955 to other incidents that were “swept under the carpet” in Turkey. For instance, he mentions the attacks on Jews in Thrace in 1934 and attacks on minority Alevis over the years in Turkey. “Turkey now has a plethora of organizations and initiatives dedicated to uncovering past atrocities and making amends with persecuted minorities, whether it’s the Armenians, the Greeks, the Syriacs, the Jews or the Alevis.”
According to the article the current Turkish government seeks to continue to use minority rights in Turkey to wring concessions abroad, or instance trading the use of a history Greek Orthodox seminary for a new mosque in Athens.  
The attacks on the Greek minority, which also impacted Jews is now being commemorated and recognized more on social media as well. The 1955 looting and massacre also comes on the anniversary of the attack on the Neve Shalom synagogue in Istanbul when 22 were murdered by Palestinian killers after gunmen entered the shule on shabbat and opened fire. Like the 1955 pogrom, the attacks of 1986 are generally ignored because they don’t fit the narrative that Palestinian terrorists target “Israeli” targets, when in fact the 1986 attack was a mass murder of Jews in Istanbul with no connection to Israel.
Seven rabbis were killed in the 1986 massacre. Bizarrely the perpetrators of the 1986 attack were so mangled by grenades and no identification found, that questions remain about whether a state like Libya, Iran or Syria sent them, or if the Abu Nidal group or others were solely behind it.  
These twin anniversaries are one of many bitter memories for minorities across the Middle East. Whether it is the 2007 bombings by Islamist against Yazidis in Iraq, or attacks on Shi’ites, Ahmadis and Christians in Pakistan, or attacks on Kurds in Syria, the Middle East over the last century has generally been one massacre after another against minority groups. This culminated in the ISIS genocide of Yazidis and ethnic-cleansing of Christians, dissident beduin tribes and others, in Iraq and Syria in 2014-2015.
Two Yazidi children, kidnapped by ISIS and trafficked through Iraq to Syria and Turkey were recently repatriated with the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government from Turkey this week. This illustrates that while the region remembers the 1955 pogrom, there are ongoing attacks on minorities, including against women and minorities in Turkish occupied Afrin.  
Some countries in the Middle East have attempted turned a corner on these attacks, through greater coexistence and tolerance initiatives being pushed by countries such as Jordan or the United Arab Emirates. However, the flames of sectarianism, the excuses used for attacks by extremist groups, and the general lack of justice for victims has meant there are open wounds across many countries.  
 


Tags Turkey pogroms greek jewry
