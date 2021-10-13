The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Swedish PM calls for 'concrete measures' to combat antisemitism at Malmö conference

Chair of Stockholm Jewish Community calls conference positive step, but that security for Jewish community, particularly in Malmö, still problematic.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 16:47
Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism hosted by Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in Malmö on October 13, 2021. (photo credit: Magnus Liljegren/Government offices of Sweden)
Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism hosted by Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in Malmö on October 13, 2021.
(photo credit: Magnus Liljegren/Government offices of Sweden)
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven called on Wednesday for “concrete measures” to combat antisemitism and advance Holocaust remembrance at the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism
Speaking at the conference, Löfven noted that antisemitism is present in all parts of society, observing specifically that it had been boosted in Europe by the arrival of immigrants where antisemitism is rife, an implicit reference to Muslim immigrants from the Middle East. 
The Malmö Mayor Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, whose city has been a hotbed for antisemitic incidents and attacks emanating in particular from its large Muslim population, also addressed the conference, while Israeli President Isaac Herzog, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addressed the event through video messages. 
Speaking first in the plenary session of the conference, Löfven mentioned the Stockholm International Forum on the Holocaust of January 2000, which resulted in the founding of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, and the 2020 IHRA Ministerial Declaration as important milestones in efforts to combat antisemitism and preserve the memory of the Holocaust. 
“We are not looking for another declaration: We are looking to translate these principles of these documents into reality,” Löfven said at Wednesday’s conference. 
“I have therefore encouraged delegations that are representative here in Malmo today to present concrete measures to promote Holocaust remembrance and to combat antisemitism, anti-Gypsism, and other forms of racism,” he continued. 
The Swedish flag is seen at Gamla Stan, the Old City of Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)The Swedish flag is seen at Gamla Stan, the Old City of Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
The Swedish prime minister acknowledged that antisemitism is today present in “extreme right-wing groups, parts of Left, in Islamist environments and among ordinary citizens.”
He specifically observed that antisemitism is present “among adults and children who fled to Europe from countries where hatred of Jews is promoted in schools and through state-propaganda,” an oblique reference to Muslim immigrants to Europe among whom antisemitism is a severe problem. 
Löfven also acknowledged Malmo’s problems with antisemitism, but insisted that the city and its mayor were working hard to combat the phenomenon and noted that the mayor had specifically asked that the conference be held in her city. 
Herzog in his address lamented what was the “demonization and antisemitism” inherent in attacks on Israel’s right to exist, and expressed concern about rising antisemitic incidents in Europe and the world more broadly. 
“We have witnessed thousands of antisemitic assaults, vandalism and threats, from extremists all over, including in Malmö,” he said.
“This rise in antisemitic attacks on the streets, the physical attacks and assaults and verbal assaults, offensive articles and increasing intimidation on the web have been fueled, in large part, by the explosion of antisemitic incitement online,” Herzog said.
Combating antisemitism today requires “working aggressively on social media, including with and confronting social media companies to ensure that hateful incitement is quickly removed,” the president said, and that legislation, litigation, adjudication and law enforcement were necessary tools in the struggle against Jew hatred. 
Aron Verstandig, chairman of the Stockholm Jewish Community and the Official Council of Swedish Communities, who was present at the conference, welcomed the staging of the event, but said that the situation for Jews in Sweden was still problematic, including the security situation for the Jewish community particularly in Malmo.
He added however that in recent years there has been a growing acknowledgement that antisemitism is not just confined to the far-right and neo-Nazi groups as was formerly believed, but present on the far left and in the Muslim community. 
Verstandig also said that the Jewish community now has good ties and cooperation with the Malmo municipal council and the mayor, which are being used to help educate the broader population of the city about Jewish life. 


