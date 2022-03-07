Diaspora Affairs Minister to meet with Jewish, Israeli groups in Poland

Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai left for Poland on Monday morning, where he plans to meet with Israeli representatives in Poland and Ukraine and with Jewish and Israeli organizations currently operating there.

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry is currently assisting the Jewish communities in Ukraine, numbering about 200,000 people, at a cost of NIS 20 million. This assistance is intended for the purchase of food, emergency medicines, security equipment and transportation.

Shai will meet with the ambassadors and representatives of Jewish organizations currently assisting refugees from Ukraine, including the Jewish Agency, the JDC, Chabad, the Fellowship, IFCJ and the Israeli government organization Nativ.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

DIASPORA AFFAIRS Minister Nachman Shai speaks to the media at the Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism in Malmo, Sweden in October. (credit: Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/Reuters)

Shai said before taking off: "Employees of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs have been assisting the Jewish communities of Ukraine and neighboring countries in order to ensure as broad assistance as possible and to maintain continuous contact with them.

"I am traveling to Poland in order to convey an unequivocal message: 'We are with you'. The people of Israel and the State of Israel support you and we all hope that this terrible war will come to an end quickly."