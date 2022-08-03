American Zionist Movement recognized as advisory group at UN

The American Zionist Movement (AZM) was recognized as an advisory group to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Wednesday, according to Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan.

The AZM will now be able to participate in UN events and debates and hold events on its behalf within the UN.

What is the American Zionist Movement?

AZM was established in 1993 in order to bring the Jewish community in the US closer to Zionism. The movement promotes dialogue and cooperation between various Zionist organizations.

Erdan and the Israeli delegation have worked extensively in the past year to promote AZM's candidacy.

Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan at the United Nations General Assembly. (credit: Israel's mission to the UN/Screenshot/UN Web TV)

"We have proven that Zionism is no longer a dirty word in the halls of the UN," said Erdan. "I congratulate AZM, which is leading an important effort to strengthen the State of Israel and I am sure that the movement will now be able to expand and deepen its work and influence even more."