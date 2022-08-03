The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

How is AIPAC's new strategy impacted by the Michigan win? - analysis

AIPAC's announcement last year that it would establish two new PACs marked a major shift in the organization's policy — the endorsement of candidates.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 21:30
Israel's Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz speaks at AIPAC in Washington, US, March 25, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Israel's Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz speaks at AIPAC in Washington, US, March 25, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

WASHINGTON - Last December, AIPAC surprised many when it announced that it would establish two new PACs that would allow the pro-Israel lobby to directly fund political campaigns.

That was a major shift after 70 years in which AIPAC avoided entering the campaign arena in order to be able to balance relationships with both sides of the aisle.

The move sparked an immediate debate between those who said that it was the only way AIPAC to remain influential in a hyper-partisan Washington, and those who argued that it would force the group to choose sides in races between Republicans and Democrats, which will harm its bipartisan nature.

What do the experts think?

Tom Dine, the head of AIPAC from 1980-1993, told The Jerusalem Post in March that AIPAC’s old policy of not endorsing candidates worked.

US Congresswoman Haley Stevens listens during a ''End The Gun Violence'' Town Hall in Commerce Township, Michigan, US, October 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)US Congresswoman Haley Stevens listens during a ''End The Gun Violence'' Town Hall in Commerce Township, Michigan, US, October 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

“AIPAC’s new policy is a public failure,” he said. “Under such circumstances, the challenge is to correct the policy and return immediately to the no endorsement rule, and fold up the political action committees immediately, returning the money to the donors,” said Dine. “Failure has no place in the US-Israel relationship.”

“AIPAC’s new policy is a public failure. Under such circumstances, the challenge is to correct the policy and return immediately to the no endorsement rule, and fold up the political action committees immediately, returning the money to the donors. Failure has no place in the US-Israel relationship.”

Tom Dine, the head of AIPAC from 1980-1993

Yet, the group has since invested heavily in several key races, including Michigan’s 11th district, where, in a rare case, two Democratic incumbents ran against each other after the state lost a seat in the last census and the map was redrawn.

AIPAC-PAC contributed to Rep. Haley Stevens $5,000 and $676,924 in direct contributions through its portal, and an additional $4.2 million through United Democracy Project, an AIPAC-linked super-PAC.

The J Street Action Fund, according to vice president of communications Logan Bayroff, spent over $700,000 to help re-elect Rep. Andy Levin. More than $300,000 was directly contributed to his campaign via JStreet PAC.

It was a contentious race between the two groups, who traded barbs and condemned each other’s tactics. And while the two groups already backed candidates who ran against each other in this election cycle, the race between moderate Stevens and progressive Levin became the center of attention this primary season.

What did the victory mean? 

Following Stevens' victory, AIPAC was quick to celebrate a “major victory for Pro-Israel Candidate,” while J Street decried AIPAC’s “overwhelming spending,” charging that the group “hopes to send an intimidating message to others -  Cross our red lines, and you could be next.”

But what Tuesday’s victory means for AIPAC’s new strategy? Professor Dov Waxman, Director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies said that “it is by no means clear that the huge amount of money that AIPAC spent supporting Stevens is the primary reason why she won the primary.”

“She was, after all, the incumbent in that district, and she also received support from other PACs,” said Waxman. “We shouldn’t jump to the conclusion that AIPAC determined the outcome of the race. Nor should we only focus on AIPAC’s spending and criticize it for doing what other lobby groups and PAC’s have long done. AIPAC’s actions are not unprecedented, unfair or unlawful,” he said. “The problem is not AIPAC specifically, but the excessive role of money, particularly, “dark money” spent by SuperPACs, in American elections. It’s a bigger problem affecting American democracy.”

According to Waxman, “AIPAC’s largely successful intervention in Democratic primaries in this election cycle clearly demonstrates the group's power to help politicians it deems to be pro-Israel and hurt those deemed to be anti-Israel or just insufficiently pro-Israel.”

“Besides wielding this power more blatantly and directly — through its own PAC and SuperPAC — there's nothing really new about this,” Waxman argued. “What is new, however, is that by targeting Andy Levin, a popular Jewish Congressman who is a liberal Zionist and avowedly pro-Israel (and opposed to BDS), AIPAC is aggressively trying to enforce its own understanding of what being 'pro-Israel' means."  

Waxman went on to say that, “by demonstrating its ability to help elect 'pro-Israel' Congressional candidates and defeat those whom it considers being too critical of Israel, AIPAC will certainly retain, if not enhance, its influence in Washington DC and among Democrats in Congress in particular.”

“But it risks paying a price with Democratic voters, especially progressives, who resent the group's heavy-handed tactics, its narrow definition of what it means to be 'pro-Israel,' and the fact that it's spending large sums of money from Republican donors in Democratic primaries,” said Waxman.

“It risks paying a price with Democratic voters, especially progressives, who resent the group's heavy-handed tactics, its narrow definition of what it means to be 'pro-Israel,' and the fact that it's spending large sums of money from Republican donors in Democratic primaries.”

Professor Dov Waxman, Director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies


Tags aipac Elections israel us israel us relations j street republicans Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
4

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
5

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by