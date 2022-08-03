How is AIPAC's new strategy impacted by the Michigan win? - analysis

WASHINGTON - Last December, AIPAC surprised many when it announced that it would establish two new PACs that would allow the pro-Israel lobby to directly fund political campaigns.

That was a major shift after 70 years in which AIPAC avoided entering the campaign arena in order to be able to balance relationships with both sides of the aisle.

The move sparked an immediate debate between those who said that it was the only way AIPAC to remain influential in a hyper-partisan Washington, and those who argued that it would force the group to choose sides in races between Republicans and Democrats, which will harm its bipartisan nature.

What do the experts think?

Tom Dine, the head of AIPAC from 1980-1993, told The Jerusalem Post in March that AIPAC’s old policy of not endorsing candidates worked.

US Congresswoman Haley Stevens listens during a ''End The Gun Violence'' Town Hall in Commerce Township, Michigan, US, October 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

“AIPAC’s new policy is a public failure,” he said. “Under such circumstances, the challenge is to correct the policy and return immediately to the no endorsement rule, and fold up the political action committees immediately, returning the money to the donors,” said Dine. “Failure has no place in the US-Israel relationship.”

Yet, the group has since invested heavily in several key races, including Michigan’s 11th district, where, in a rare case, two Democratic incumbents ran against each other after the state lost a seat in the last census and the map was redrawn.

AIPAC-PAC contributed to Rep. Haley Stevens $5,000 and $676,924 in direct contributions through its portal, and an additional $4.2 million through United Democracy Project, an AIPAC-linked super-PAC.

The J Street Action Fund, according to vice president of communications Logan Bayroff, spent over $700,000 to help re-elect Rep. Andy Levin. More than $300,000 was directly contributed to his campaign via JStreet PAC.

It was a contentious race between the two groups, who traded barbs and condemned each other’s tactics. And while the two groups already backed candidates who ran against each other in this election cycle, the race between moderate Stevens and progressive Levin became the center of attention this primary season.

What did the victory mean?

Following Stevens' victory, AIPAC was quick to celebrate a “major victory for Pro-Israel Candidate,” while J Street decried AIPAC’s “overwhelming spending,” charging that the group “hopes to send an intimidating message to others - Cross our red lines, and you could be next.”

But what Tuesday’s victory means for AIPAC’s new strategy? Professor Dov Waxman, Director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies said that “it is by no means clear that the huge amount of money that AIPAC spent supporting Stevens is the primary reason why she won the primary.”

“She was, after all, the incumbent in that district, and she also received support from other PACs,” said Waxman. “We shouldn’t jump to the conclusion that AIPAC determined the outcome of the race. Nor should we only focus on AIPAC’s spending and criticize it for doing what other lobby groups and PAC’s have long done. AIPAC’s actions are not unprecedented, unfair or unlawful,” he said. “The problem is not AIPAC specifically, but the excessive role of money, particularly, “dark money” spent by SuperPACs, in American elections. It’s a bigger problem affecting American democracy.”

According to Waxman, “AIPAC’s largely successful intervention in Democratic primaries in this election cycle clearly demonstrates the group's power to help politicians it deems to be pro-Israel and hurt those deemed to be anti-Israel or just insufficiently pro-Israel.”

“Besides wielding this power more blatantly and directly — through its own PAC and SuperPAC — there's nothing really new about this,” Waxman argued. “What is new, however, is that by targeting Andy Levin, a popular Jewish Congressman who is a liberal Zionist and avowedly pro-Israel (and opposed to BDS), AIPAC is aggressively trying to enforce its own understanding of what being 'pro-Israel' means."

Waxman went on to say that, “by demonstrating its ability to help elect 'pro-Israel' Congressional candidates and defeat those whom it considers being too critical of Israel, AIPAC will certainly retain, if not enhance, its influence in Washington DC and among Democrats in Congress in particular.”

“But it risks paying a price with Democratic voters, especially progressives, who resent the group's heavy-handed tactics, its narrow definition of what it means to be 'pro-Israel,' and the fact that it's spending large sums of money from Republican donors in Democratic primaries,” said Waxman.