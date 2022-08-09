Chabad shluchim enterprise recieves the prestigious Katz Prize

The 47th Marcos Katz award has been presented this year to representatives of the Chabad movement, in honor of the shluchim (emissaries) enterprise, in the presence of President Isaac Herzog. It was granted to them because of the many halachic (Jewish law) challenges they face around the world, challenges that have increased even more as result of the Russian-Ukrainian War.

The Katz Prize was established in 1975 by Marcos and Adina Katz in memory of Marcos' mother, Adela Katz. The goal of the Katz prize, according to its mission statement, is “identification and recognition of individuals and projects that deal with the implementation of Jewish Law in modern-day life in written pieces of work and practical projects.”

The prize, presented annually in a ceremony that takes place in Jerusalem, amounts to $25,000 for each recipient.

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky

This year’s award was given to Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, one of the leaders of the international Chabad movement, who is responsible for many initiatives for its shluchim. He was sent as the representative of his father, Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, who is responsible for the Chabad emissaries enterprise.

President Isaac Herzog with Kotlarsky. (credit: GPO)

"I am here on behalf of the 6,000 families of the shluchim scattered across almost 120 countries, this is an enterprise that grows year by year under the inspiration of the Lubavitcher Rebbe," he said at the event in Jerusalem last week.

“The Chabad Shluchim enterprise founded by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, has expanded greatly in recent years in an outstanding way,” the committee members said, explaining the decision to honor the Chabad movement in the 2022 award.

“Young couples after their marriage leave their home and family. The Chabadniks devotedly go for many years to an unknown land, sometimes to remote areas and even to war zones. They do this out of a sense of responsibility and concern for every Jew, solely for heaven's sake. There doesn’t seem to be a Jew traveling the world on business or a leisure trip who doesn’t need the help of the shluchim, whether to keep Shabbat, use a mikveh (ritual bath) or eat kosher food,” the letter explaining the award stated.

Members of the award committee are former president of Hebrew University of Jerusalem Prof. Menahem Ben-Sasson, former judge in the Great Rabbinic Court in Jerusalem Rabbi Shlomo Dichovski and leading author and Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Sabato.

Regarding Chabad’s work around the world promoting Jewish values, the three committee members wrote that the shluchim accept anyone: “Everyone without exception is warmly welcomed and is treated to a level of hospitality that is comparable to that of our patriarch Abraham.” In Asian countries, “the shluchim also serve as a sympathetic ear to young people who have lost their way and are looking for meaning in their lives,” they said.

They also mentioned the current war in Ukraine as an additional reason to honor the movement: “Recently, the whole world discovered the mighty Chabad enterprise in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian War. In the past year, the shluchim institution has been revealed in all its beauty and power. It warms anyone's heart to see thousands who seek peace, love people and bring them close to the Torah.”

The Katz Prize is awarded, as mentioned, to individuals and institutions involved in the application and operation of Halacha in modern life, in halachic works and practical enterprises. The $25,000 award is given on behalf of the Katz family from Mexico. Until his death in 2016, Mr. Marcus David Katz headed the foundation; today his wife Adina heads it.

This year, in addition to the Chabad emissaries, others receiving the prize included Rabbi Yaakov Epstein of the Torah and Land Institute; Prof. Ely Merzbach from Tel Aviv University’s mathematics department and founder of the Foundation for Community Research according to Halacha; and Dr. Moshe Zacks, who heads the Foundation for Researching Agriculture according to Halacha.

Herzog spoke of Chabad at the ceremony, held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. "It is a great privilege to host those who literally apply the phrase ‘from halacha to practice,’ and apply the world of Jewish halachic law in the renewed reality in which we live. I would like to thank the Katz Foundation for its many activities that help shape the Jewish world in its richest, deepest and broadest sense.”