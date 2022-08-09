The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Chabad shluchim enterprise recieves the prestigious Katz Prize

The Katz Prize was established in 1975 by Marcos and Adina Katz in memory of Marcos' mother, Adela Katz.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 14:50
President Isaac Herzog with the Chabad shluchim. (photo credit: GPO)
President Isaac Herzog with the Chabad shluchim.
(photo credit: GPO)

The 47th Marcos Katz award has been presented this year to representatives of the Chabad movement, in honor of the shluchim (emissaries) enterprise, in the presence of President Isaac Herzog. It was granted to them because of the many halachic (Jewish law) challenges they face around the world, challenges that have increased even more as result of the Russian-Ukrainian War.

The Katz Prize was established in 1975 by Marcos and Adina Katz in memory of Marcos' mother, Adela Katz. The goal of the Katz prize, according to its mission statement, is “identification and recognition of individuals and projects that deal with the implementation of Jewish Law in modern-day life in written pieces of work and practical projects.”

The prize, presented annually in a ceremony that takes place in Jerusalem, amounts to $25,000 for each recipient.

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky

This year’s award was given to Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, one of the leaders of the international Chabad movement, who is responsible for many initiatives for its shluchim. He was sent as the representative of his father, Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, who is responsible for the Chabad emissaries enterprise.

President Isaac Herzog with Kotlarsky. (credit: GPO) President Isaac Herzog with Kotlarsky. (credit: GPO)

"I am here on behalf of the 6,000 families of the shluchim scattered across almost 120 countries, this is an enterprise that grows year by year under the inspiration of the Lubavitcher Rebbe," he said at the event in Jerusalem last week.

“The Chabad Shluchim enterprise founded by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, has expanded greatly in recent years in an outstanding way,” the committee members said, explaining the decision to honor the Chabad movement in the 2022 award.

“Young couples after their marriage leave their home and family. The Chabadniks devotedly go for many years to an unknown land, sometimes to remote areas and even to war zones. They do this out of a sense of responsibility and concern for every Jew, solely for heaven's sake. There doesn’t seem to be a Jew traveling the world on business or a leisure trip who doesn’t need the help of the shluchim, whether to keep Shabbat, use a mikveh (ritual bath) or eat kosher food,” the letter explaining the award stated.

There doesn’t seem to be a Jew traveling the world on business or a leisure trip who doesn’t need the help of the shluchim, whether to keep Shabbat, use a mikveh (ritual bath) or eat kosher food.”

The Katz Award statement

Members of the award committee are former president of Hebrew University of Jerusalem Prof. Menahem Ben-Sasson, former judge in the Great Rabbinic Court in Jerusalem Rabbi Shlomo Dichovski and leading author and Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Sabato.

Regarding Chabad’s work around the world promoting Jewish values, the three committee members wrote that the shluchim accept anyone: “Everyone without exception is warmly welcomed and is treated to a level of hospitality that is comparable to that of our patriarch Abraham.” In Asian countries, “the shluchim also serve as a sympathetic ear to young people who have lost their way and are looking for meaning in their lives,” they said.

They also mentioned the current war in Ukraine as an additional reason to honor the movement: “Recently, the whole world discovered the mighty Chabad enterprise in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian War. In the past year, the shluchim institution has been revealed in all its beauty and power. It warms anyone's heart to see thousands who seek peace, love people and bring them close to the Torah.”

The Katz Prize is awarded, as mentioned, to individuals and institutions involved in the application and operation of Halacha in modern life, in halachic works and practical enterprises. The $25,000 award is given on behalf of the Katz family from Mexico. Until his death in 2016, Mr. Marcus David Katz headed the foundation; today his wife Adina heads it.

This year, in addition to the Chabad emissaries, others receiving the prize included Rabbi Yaakov Epstein of the Torah and Land Institute; Prof. Ely Merzbach from Tel Aviv University’s mathematics department and founder of the Foundation for Community Research according to Halacha; and Dr. Moshe Zacks, who heads the Foundation for Researching Agriculture according to Halacha.

Herzog spoke of Chabad at the ceremony, held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. "It is a great privilege to host those who literally apply the phrase ‘from halacha to practice,’ and apply the world of Jewish halachic law in the renewed reality in which we live. I would like to thank the Katz Foundation for its many activities that help shape the Jewish world in its richest, deepest and broadest sense.”



Tags Chabad Jerusalem isaac herzog Prize
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by