The New York Times, in a devastating front page expose on Sunday, reported on the dreadful state of secular education in New York’s haredi schools.

According to the Times report, the area’s “hasidic” schools, the term the paper used to refer to haredi schools and yeshivot, are turning out tens of thousands of students who do not know how to read or write at an acceptable level in English, nor do they have more than the most rudimentary math skills.

Generations of children, according to the report, “Have been systematically denied a basic education, trapping many of them in a cycle of joblessness and dependency.”

Ninety-nine percent of the hasidic boys who took standardized reading and math tests failed in 2019, while nearly half of all New York students passed those tests, the paper found. And all this was happening even though the schools were awash in government funds since local politicians did not want to ruffle the feathers of hasidic leaders, who command tens and thousands of often critical voters.

Sound familiar? It should.

HAREDIM ON a Mea Shearim street corner during Sukkot. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The same problem

Change the names of the schools and their administrators, and the same problem that the Times’ exposed in New York -- haredi school graduates finishing their schooling without the basic math and English skills needed to make it in the job market -- exists in Israel as well. And here the problem is even more acute since there are many more haredim in Israel and more children in the haredi school system.

While bewailing the situation in New York, the paper wrote that “in other parts of the world with large Hasidic populations, including in Britain, Australia and Israel, officials have moved to crack down on the lack of secular education in Hasidic schools.”

Apparently, the Times was referring in Israel to a new program whereby haredi schools that are willing to teach a core curriculum that includes English math and science would receive 100% guaranteed funding from the state, as long as the students passed external exams.

Just two days after those words were written, however, the two haredi political factions -- Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah -- that make up the United Torah Judaism list agreed to run together again in the upcoming election after prime ministerial hopeful Benjamin Netanyahu intervened in their internal debate. Netanyahu is said to have promised that if elected, the budgets for haredi schools would be increased, and schools would not be penalized for not teaching basic skills.

The hasidic Agudat Yisarl and the Lithuanian Degel HaTorah were on the verge of breaking up over this issue, as the Belz hasidim, one of the largest and most influential hasidic dynasties in Agudat Yisrael, said that they were going to introduce the core curriculum into their schools, and thereby ensure full state funding for their educational institutions. This is anathema to the spiritual leader of Degel HaTorah, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein.

A breakup of UTJ -- which has been a stalwart backer of Netanyahu and an indispensable part of the coalition he is trying to build -- was a threat to the former prime minister because of the fear that one of the two factions, were they to run independently, would not cross the 3.25% voter threshold, and all those votes would be lost to his right-wing bloc.

Benjamin Netanyahu

So to ensure that the two factions run again together, Netanyahu defused the issue by saying that if he moves back into the prime minister’s chair, all haredi schools will get an increase in funding.

Netanyahu essentially pledged that the phenomenon that the Times wrote about -- graduates of haredi schools unable to compete in the modern job market and as a result finding it difficult to support themselves and their families -- would be perpetuated in Israel.

The pledge itself is significant, even if Netanyahu does not win enough seats to form a coalition. Why? Because now that UTJ has extracted this promise from Netanyahu, they will not accept anything less if they enter into coalition talks with National Unity Party’s Benny Gantz. This will be their negotiating starting point if and when they discuss coalition options with him.

Unlike in previous election cycles, this time UTJ has not said unequivocally that it will only form a coalition with Netanyahu and Likud.

While this is their preferred option, if it becomes impossible, UTJ has not ruled out sitting in a coalition under Gantz. The past year the haredi parties spent in the opposition did not constitute their golden era, and they are eager to return to seats around the government table -- not with Lapid, whose anti-haredi rhetoric of the past is well remembered among haredi political leaders, but perhaps with Gantz, who is busy trying to build bridges to the community.

Speaking to a haredi audience on Monday at a conference sponsored by the haredi Kikar Shabbat website, Gantz -- winking at the haredi political establishment and trying to pry them away from the Netanyahu camp -- said he believes that the “high esteem in which I am held by the spiritual leadership will lead us to establish a government that will work for unity and an end to the chaos. Haredi society must be part of the Israeli journey to unity, I will work for this as prime minister. “

Gantz said that he believes it is important for more haredim to learn skills that will enable them to integrate into the labor market, but that the state needed to ensure this was done in addition to Torah studies, and not in its place.

In other words, Gantz’s path toward possibly becoming prime minister, just like Netanyahu’s, runs through the haredi parties. This has given those parties tremendous leverage even before a single vote has been cast or counted, and Netanyahu just added to that leverage by establishing a new baseline: there will be no penalty in terms of funding for haredi schools that do not teach the core secular subjects.