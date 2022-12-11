New movement calls for Israelis to leave, establish Diaspora communities

Israelis on social media are being encouraged to immigrate to other countries as their hopelessness sets in about the conservative nature the upcoming coalition and the concerns of liberal religious and non-religious groups for their safety and wellbeing.

Their main issue is the dramatic declarations of religious and ultra-Orthodox politicians regarding issues of religion and state but also the expansion of settlements in Judea and Samaria.

A daily message is sent to the tens of groups active on social media: “Hi guys, we decided to organize this group as an answer to what is happening in the country: A change in regimes, the nature of the country changing for the worse and just the fact that life is not the same as it used to be.”

The groups are all head by the same few people and titled, “Leaving the country - together.” The goal is to organize the group so that they could all leave together, with a goal of 10,000 set as the first goalpost of expatriation.

Why do Israelis want to move abroad?

The main organizer behind the groups is Yaniv Gorelik, who did not respond to queries by The Jerusalem Post. Gorelik has been very active in the demonstrations against Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu over the past few years and has been very vocal against the “forcing of religion” as he sees it play out in Israel as well as pushing back against the ultra-Orthodox political power.

One of the active members of the group is Mordechai (Moti) Kahana, an Israeli-American businessman and philanthropist most notable for his work with civil war refugees in Syria.

“I made Aliyah to the US in 1991,” Kahana said of his immigration, using the Hebrew word “Aliyah” (ascent), which defines the opposite – immigration of diaspora Jews to Israel.

Asked why he called his immigration Aliyah, Kahana explained that “I raised my standard of living and I’ve raised the level of my own and my children’s education.”

He shared that, as an Israeli that grew up in distressed neighborhoods in Jerusalem, he was imbued with the religious-Zionist ideology. “Zionism runs through my veins, yet I came to New York to make money,” he shared. His wife fund-raised over one billion dollars for Israel in her work for for the Jewish Federations and the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot.

A few days ago, Kahana tweeted, “after years of smuggling Jews from war zones in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine to Israel, I’ve decided to help Israelis make Aliyah to the US.”

He was active in a group of Israeli-Americans that ran in the last elections for the World Zionist Congress, a group that only received enough votes to send one delegate to the congress in Israel.

“The members of the Israeli-American party thought I was a bit extreme, because I told them it is time to offer the Zionist movement an alternative in case things in Israel keep getting worse. I don’t wish for our country to be destroyed, but what will happen if it is destroyed?”

Kahana said, “I see great brotherly hatred and I see the Iranians with accurate missiles pointed at Israel. Two thousand years ago [during the destruction of the Second Temple] it was exactly the same.”

Kahana suggested that half of the funds of the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (JNF-KKL) be donated towards Jewish education in North America, “since we are half of the Jewish people,” he said. “Let Jewish education be free or at least subsidized. Jewish education is too expensive in the US.”

Kahana has received dozens of requests from Israelis for emigration help, mainly those who run small tech companies that are interested in relocating their entire firm to the US. “I saw people in WhatsApp group talking about the immigration of Israelis to Romania or Greece, but I personally think that it will be a lot easier for them to immigrate to the US. I have a huge farm in New Jersey and I offered Israelis to join in order to turn my farm into a Kibbutz.”

He tweeted that “with such a government in Israel, the American government should let every Israeli who owns a company or has a sought-after profession in the US such as doctors and pilots, immigrate to the US.”

Kahana thinks that the Jewish people never knew how to rule their own land and are destined to live in the diaspora. “The Second Temple was destroyed because of a citation of hate that resembles what is going on in Israel in 2022,” he said.

He is willing to offer seven families to move to his New Jersey farm and establish an American Kibbutz, called Kibbutz Plan B. “I have a farm that has seven buildings that can be turned into apartments. I’m happy to offer seven Israeli families to move to our farm and establish a Kibbutz.”

He said that of the tens of Israelis that approached him for advice and connections, they were all secular – “I have not spoken to a religious person who wants to leave Israel.”

One of the members of the group is David, an Israeli man who said he spent the past few weeks in Italy.

“I’ve been in Italy for almost a month, with a rented car and apartments and it’s been a lot cheaper than living in Israel,” he wrote in the group on Sunday.

David explained that Israel has many “unnecessary taxes,” while “the biggest tax robbery in the world is in the [Israeli] housing tax.” He added that Israel’s supermarket prices for basic foods and groceries are “among the most expensive in the world.”

He urged to “get up and do something today. Even those among you who are in the more financially successful side of Israeli society, you better wake up since your fall will be much more painful than those who aren’t as successful.”

Still, there are only a few hundred Israelis who are members of these groups on all social media platforms. They opened smaller groups for assistance in immigration to 26 countries, including Canada, Romania, Ukraine, Australia, Thailand, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Spain as well as the US.

This Thursday, the group of “Leaving the country - together” activists will meet, virtually, for the first time via Zoom. If the Zoom conversation is anywhere similar to what happens in the social media groups, there will probably be many disruptions against this small, yet vocal group.